Indiana Football Named FWAA National Team of the Week

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a thrilling 36-35 victory over Penn State on Saturday, Indiana football has been named the FWAA National Team of the Week.

Indiana won in exciting fashion, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

Then, in OT, the Hoosiers went for two to pick up their sixth win in program history over a top-10 team.

It led Indiana to be ranked No. 17 in the AP poll and earned the Hoosiers this National Team of the Week award as well, given by the FWAA.

The Football Writers Association of America was founded in 1941 and it consists of 1,400 men and women who cover college football. 

The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards and its annual All-America team.

Below are all the National Teams of the Week for the 2020 season so far:

• Weekend of Sept. 5: South Alabama Jaguars
• Weekend of Sept. 12: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
• Weekend of Sept. 19: Navy Midshipmen
• Weekend of Sept. 26: Mississippi State Bulldogs
• Weekend of Oct. 3: Tulsa Golden Hurricane
• Weekend of Oct. 10: Texas A&M Aggies
• Weekend of Oct. 17: Florida State Seminoles
• Weekend of Oct. 24: Indiana Hoosiers

  INDIANA RANKED NO. 17 IN AP POLL: Indiana has their highest ranking in 27 years in the AP poll.
  INDIANA'S DEFENSE SEIZES THE MOMENT IN WIN: Indiana's defense made huge plays in the victory over Penn State on Saturday.
  PLAYERS REACT TO PENIX'S GAME-WINNING SCORE: Indiana never doubted that Michael Penix Jr. scored on that final play. Here's how it went down.
