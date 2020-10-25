Indiana Football Ranked No. 17 in AP Poll After Defeating Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second time in the last 25 years, Indiana football has made its way into the AP top 25 poll.

After a thrilling 36-35 overtime victory over Penn State on Saturday, the Hoosiers are now ranked No. 17 in the country. It is their highest ranking in 27 years.

Indiana is also ranked No. 19 in the coaches' poll, which their best ranking in the Amway Coaches Poll since Nov. 8, 1993.

Indiana was ranked No. 24 in AP poll for a week last year, which broke a 25-year drought outside of the AP poll, which was the longest streak in the country. Purdue now holds that streak with 13 unranked years.

Indiana dropped out of the AP poll last season after losing to Penn State. Now, after a win against the Nittany Lions, they are back in. Penn State, previously No. 8, has dropped to No. 18.

Indiana has been as high as No. 4, but that was back in the '60s/'40s. The Hoosiers were No. 14 in 1988 and No. 17 in 1993.

They are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25 this week, joining Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State.

Below is the full top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma State

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A & M

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida

11. BYU

12. Miami (FL)

13. Michigan

14. Oregon

15. North Carolina

16. Kansas State

17. Indiana

18. Penn State

19. Marshall

20. Coastal Carolina

21. USC

22. SMU

23. Iowa State

24. Oklahoma

25. Boise State

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1

Related Stories: