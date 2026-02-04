Indiana Football Offers 7 High School Recruits, Including Two 5-Stars: What It Means

One of the benefits of being the national champions is everyone knows who you are, and more importantly, just about everyone wants you to show interest in them. And Indiana football sure seems to be doing that after offering seven high school recruits over the last few days, including two five-star recruits.

Landen Williams-Callis, Running Back (Randle High School)

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Indiana❤️🤍@Coach_JMill pic.twitter.com/5UbMKbE4f5 — Landen Williams-Callis (@CallisLanden) February 2, 2026

Landen Williams-Callis is the only five-star offensive player on this list, and he received an offer from IU on Monday. The Texas native (Randle High School) is the third-ranked running back in the nation and the 33rd-ranked player overall, per 247Sports, after racking up over 4,000 all-purpose yards and 61 touchdowns as a junior.

My junior season highlights/stats

324 carries for 3,502 rushing yards

24 receptions 266 receiving yards

59 rushing TDS and 1 receiving TD

1 kickoff ret td

All purpose yards- 4,035@BrianRandle40 https://t.co/uzbHGj97gE pic.twitter.com/2EF3XXYLO9 — Landen Williams-Callis (@CallisLanden) December 30, 2025

Williams-Callis isn't the biggest running back at 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, but he rarely goes down on initial contact. Williams-Callis can do it all — catch, run, block — but his biggest strength is his vision. Williams-Callis rarely picks the wrong hole and is a home run threat every time he touches the ball.



Just about every top school in the nation is after Williams-Callis, so the sooner Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and his staff get him on campus for a visit, the better.

Giovanni Tuggle, Safety (Winder-Barrow High School)

Giovanni Tuggle is the last of the two five-star recruits and the only five-star defensive player. Tuggle just finished his sophomore season at Winder-Barrow High School in Georgia and finished with a team-best four interceptions and five pass breakups.



Tuggle, who recorded 74 tackles last season, is the No. 1 safety in his class and ranked 10th overall in the nation, per 247Sports. Tuggle also plays basketball in high school and has all the tools of a future superstar.



Tuggle has great speed, is a strong tackler and does a great job playing through the hands of taller wide receivers. Tuggle already has nearly 20 offers, and he's someone IU should prioritize on the recruiting front down the road.

Jayden Evans, Safety (Harper Woods High School)

Jayden Evans is one of four defensive backs in this piece and one of two sophomores. Evans led the Pioneers to the State Semifinals and is as versatile as they come.



The 6-foot-1, 160-pound safety can line up just about anywhere necessary. He played center field in the cover 1/cover 3 scheme, in the box as an extra linebacker to stuff the run, on the outside in man coverage and in the slot, too.



The three-star recruit from Michigan is currently the 11th-ranked safety in the nation and very well could be a four-star recruit by his senior year. And if he continues to grow, he could potentially shift to linebacker, but for now, let's assume he's a future college safety.

Coron Russell Jr, Safety (Roman Catholic High School)

Coron Russell Jr. is the only freshman in this piece and a safety at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia.



Russell Jr. is at his best in the run game and, just like Evans, could potentially move to linebacker depending on how much he grows over the next three years. Russell Jr. is already 6-2 and nearly 200 pounds, so the chances of him moving to linebacker are somewhat high.



In 11 games for the Pennsylvania Class 5A State Champs, Russell Jr. finished with 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.



Russell Jr. can't even drive yet and already has 10 offers, including one from Ohio State. Russell Jr. very well could be a four-star or even a five-star recruit by his senior year and is someone IU should keep tabs on over the next three years.

Caleb Johnson, Offensive Lineman (Noblesville High School)

Caleb Johnson is the only offensive lineman in this piece and the only recruit from Indiana. Johnson just finished his junior year at Noblesville High School and played both right tackle and center for the Millers. But based on his size — 6-foot-5, 270 pounds — Johnson projects as a tackle in college.



Johnson does a good job of using his long arms to quickly get to opposing defensive linemen and has been garnering more and more national attention since the new year. The first-team all-conference selection has over 10 offers and received an offer from in-state rival Purdue on Monday.

Darrell Mattison, Safety (Morgan Park High School)

Darrell Mattison is the only recruit from Illinois in this piece and just finished his junior year at Morgan Park on the south side of Chicago. Mattison played safety for the Mustangs and finished with 47 tackles and led the team with five interceptions.



Mattison has a ton of range and, based on his height — 6-foot-2 — and long wing span, could potentially move to cornerback. Regardless of what position he plays in college, programs across the nation are starting to notice.



Mattison received an offer from Big Ten schools Penn State and Washington over the weekend and has over 20 scholarship offers.

Elijah Butler, Athlete (St. Frances Academy)

Elijah Butler plays wide receiver and safety at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and is gaining more and more national attention by the day.



Indiana offered Butler on Monday, and Oregon offered him the very next day. Butler has over 15 scholarship offers, including multiple from the SEC and Big Ten.



Butler plays both safety and wide receiver at St. Frances and led the Panthers to a 9-1 record. Butler also returns punts and kicks and has a knack for always coming down with the ball.



But I see Butler as a future college free safety based on his strong tackling ability, instincts and good hands, and he might get some time as a returner on special teams, too.

