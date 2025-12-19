Who Will Indiana Football Play in Rose Bowl? IU Awaits Alabama vs Oklahoma Result

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Since defeating Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 6, Indiana football has enjoyed a near-two-week period of rest, recovery and enough practice to stay sharp before venturing to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl.

But after Friday night, Indiana will return to its normal pre-game preparation and practice process.

The Hoosiers learn their opponent for the Rose Bowl at 8 p.m. Friday, when No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2) hosts No. 9 Alabama (10-3) at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said last week he didn't anticipate starting game-planning until the Hoosiers knew which team they were facing, but Cignetti added he'd likely watch a bit of both teams. Redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza also said he'd watch Alabama and Oklahoma ahead of time.

Indiana has only one common opponent between the two teams. Alabama defeated Wisconsin, 38-14, on Sept. 13, while Indiana took a 31-7 victory over the Badgers on Nov. 15.

Oklahoma has beaten Alabama each of the past two years, including a 23-21 victory on Nov. 15 in Tuscaloosa, though the Crimson Tide outgained the Sooners, 406-212, in total yards. Alabama has a 50.9% chance of victory, according to ESPN Analytics, but FanDuel Sportsbook lists Oklahoma as 1.5-point favorites.

Cignetti said Dec. 7 that Indiana will "rev it up a couple of notches" and have 11 days to prepare for its opponent.

"We'll be able to kind of hone in and go into game plan mode, game plan practice mode," Cignetti said. "We'll essentially get two full weeks in of opponent prep. We'll get a Monday through Thursday in, then get a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday in here. We've already been through Thursday once. Thursday and Friday, we'll get that when we get out there."

The Hoosiers spent their 12-day period between the Big Ten title game and Friday night's College Football Playoff with an eye toward retention and recruiting. Indiana gave three-year contract extensions to offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, securing staff continuity for 2026.

Indiana also reveled in award season. Mendoza became the program's first Heisman Trophy winner. Cignetti cleaned house on national coach of the year awards. The Hoosiers had 19 players land on All-Big Ten and/or All-American teams or receive honorable mentions.

But after Friday night, Indiana has an opponent to prepare for and a mission to complete — with its eyes set on Jan. 1 in Pasadena.