Former Indiana QB Dexter Williams II Earns Starting Spot, Will Face Hoosiers in 2025
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The last time Dexter Williams II started at quarterback came in 2022 at Memorial Stadium. He'll get to do it again this fall.
Williams, who played in four games made two starts for Indiana during the 2022 season, has endured an arduous path back to a starting job, but on Saturday, he officially earned the gig at Kennesaw State University.
The 6-foot-1, 218-pound Williams redshirted in 2020 at Indiana and tore his ACL in the spring of 2021. He played extensively in November of 2022 and made his debut Nov. 5 against Penn State, going 4-for-11 passing for 41 yards while adding 24 rushing yards on four attempts.
One week later, Williams went 6 of 19 for 107 yards, rushed 16 times for 46 yards and threw his first two touchdown passes. He earned the starting nod for the final two games.
Williams' finest moment with the Hoosiers came against Michigan State in his first start. While he went only 2-for-7 passing for 31 yards, Williams ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, leading Indiana to a 39-31 victory in double overtime at Spartan Stadium.
The Macon, Ga., native started the following week against Purdue but tore his ACL in the first quarter and didn't play in 2023. Then-coach Tom Allen touted Williams' character while battling back from his second serious knee injury in as many seasons.
"Takes a lot of mental toughness to do that when you know how hard it's going to be," Allen said in October of 2023. "I just love the young man and his grit and toughness and everybody respects him on our team. And he's one that everybody just wants to see come back and do well.
"So, that day is getting closer."
It didn't come until 2024, when Williams appeared in five games — none as a starter — at Georgia Southern University. He transferred from Indiana once Allen was fired after the season, but he struggled finding consistent playing time at Georgia Southern.
Williams entered the transfer portal in November of 2024, ultimately landing at Kennesaw State, and he won the starting job in fall camp. He'll face Wake Forest in Week 1 before something of a homecoming in Week 2.
Kennesaw State plays Indiana on Sept. 6 at Memorial Stadium. It'll mark Williams' first game action in Bloomington since his injury against Purdue in 2022.
There won't be an abundance of familiar faces — only 27 players remain on the roster from Williams' final season at Indiana, and 11 are walk-ons — and the 20th-ranked Hoosiers are much more competitive under coach Curt Cignetti.
But if nothing else, Williams gets the chance to write a different ending to his time in Bloomington. Only this time, he's in enemy territory.
