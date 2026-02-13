Indiana Football DC Bryant Haines Wins Broyles Award, Tabbed as Nation's Top Assistant

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In a season full of trophies, accolades and program firsts, Indiana football added one more tally to its record book Thursday night.



Indiana defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bryant Haines won the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's assistant coach, during a trophy presentation at the Grand Ballroom of Oaklawn Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas.



The 40-year-old Haines won the award over four other finalists. In addition to himself, there were three defensive coordinators in Miami's Corey Hetherman, Ohio State's Matt Patricia and Texas Tech's Shiel Wood, while Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo also made the trip to Hot Springs.



Haines is the first Broyles Award winner in Indiana's history and seventh in Big Ten history. Then-defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was a finalist in 2020 and Haines was a finalist in 2024, but Haines' victory Thursday marked a breakthrough for Indiana. Haines was also a semifinalist in 2023 at James Madison University.



"This award is so much bigger than me," Haines said. "I'm proud to stand here as a representative of Indiana University. That staff — there's 10 other full-time assistants on that organization that make that thing go. Our offense was first in the conference in rushing, passing efficiency and total yards and scoring.



"So, I didn't do this alone. I'm so proud of the team, those players — the way they competed for one another, the way they love each other."

Led by Haines, the Hoosiers had one of the nation's best defenses. They ranked No. 2 in the FBS in both scoring, allowing just 11.7 points per game, and rushing defense, giving up 77.2 yards per game on the ground. They were third in turnovers forced (30) and tackles for loss per game (8.1), according to IU Athletics, and fourth best in total defense, as opponents mustered only 266 yards per game.



Indiana set a program record with 46 sacks en route to its first national championship. Haines is the first assistant to win the Broyles Award and the national title in the same season since LSU's Joe Brady in 2019 and only the 10th coach all-time to accomplish the feat.

Haines often drew praise from his players for the prowess of his scheme. Indiana's defense thrived at disguising blitz packages and cover schemes, and Haines' aggression-rooted approach helped the Hoosiers wreak havoc in opposing backfields.



Indiana produced several All-American and All-Big Ten honorees. Senior linebacker Aiden Fisher and junior cornerback D'Angelo Ponds were first-team All-Americans, while senior defensive lineman Stephen Daley, senior safety Louis Moore and redshirt junior defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker were named All-American's by various sources.



Haines inked a three-year contract extension with the Hoosiers in mid-December and is amongst the nation's highest-paid assistant coaches. Now, he's been honored accordingly.