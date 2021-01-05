Indiana DB Raheem Layne Announces Return for 2021 Season

Raheem Layne says he wants one last ride with Indiana, so he's coming back for the 2021 season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second time Tuesday, another Indiana football senior is coming back for another season with the Hoosiers.

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes were given an extra year of eligibility, so for the seniors, this past season didn't have to be their last.

For Indiana defensive back Raheem Layne, 2020 will not be his last season in the cream and crimson.

Layne posted to Twitter, "One last ride, I’m coming back better than ever."

Head coach Tom Allen quote-tweeted Layne, saying "So excited to have you back for the 2021 season! #LEO."

Layne is the second Hoosier to announce their intents to come back for 2021. Indiana defensive lineman Michael Ziemba was the first.

Layne has played four seasons with the Hoosiers so far. After his freshman season in 2017, he was named Indiana's Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

His sophomore season, Layne made seven starts and played in all 12 games at cornerback. He shared fourth on the team with 39 tackles, 31 solo (4th), with a half-TFL, three pass breakups (T-2nd), one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

In his junior season, Layne posted 30 tackles, 28 solo, two for loss and three pass breakups. He also led the cornerbacks in stops and solos. He was named Indiana's Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019 as well.

Layne moved from cornerback to safety this past spring, but he never appeared in any games for the Hoosiers in 2020. Layne was dealing with an injury for most of the year, and he wound up on the inactive list in every game this season.

He was warming up for the Outback Bowl in Tampa last Saturday, but ultimately did not take the field.

This extra year of eligibility definitely benefited Layne after not playing in a game this season, so he will get one final year on the field with his teammates and coaches.

Layne will only help improve Indiana's secondary next season as well.

