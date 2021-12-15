Signing Day Blog: Follow Indiana's Football Recruiting Activity in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The momentum that Indiana's football program has built during record-setting seasons in 2019 and 2020 is set to continue on Wednesday when recruits can sign their national letters of intent for the first time.

The Hoosiers, despite struggling on the field in 2021, have been able to keep their record-setting recruiting class together, and that becomes official on the first day of the three-day December signing period.

Indiana is outside of Sports Illustrated' top-25 rankings, but they check in at No. 19 in the 247Sports composite and No. 23 on the Rivals.com site. As many six four-star recruits are expected to sign with the Hoosiers on Wednesday.

There's been a flurry of activity in the past few days, and we'll bring it all together as letters roll in on Wednesday. The latest items will be at the top of the blog.

Enjoy the hectic day!

8 a.m. ET — Arkansas linebacker Kaiden Turner was one of the first commits in Indiana's class and he has just signed his letter of intent this morning. He's had a great senior year at Fayetteville High School, and looks SO MUCH like a young Micah McFadden on film. Going to have a great career at Indiana.

7:55 a.m ET — Ole Miss transfer LeDarrius Cox has signed his letter with Indiana. That Ole Miss to Indiana pipeline worked great last year with defensive end Ryder Anderson. He was Indiana's second-best player on defense after linebacker Micah McFadden.

7:50 p.m. ET — Here's the first signing day surprise from Indiana. Cal transfer JH Tevis, a solid edge rusher, has signed this morning as well. Nice work in the transfer portal by the Hoosiers.

7:49 a. m. ET — Patrick Lucas Jr. is signed and ready to roll. An Ole Miss transfer who adds depth on the line.

7:45 a.m. ET — The latest Indiana commit is now signed as well. Venson Sneed was a huge get for the Hoosiers, who closed on him this week to add a big piece to the class. He's a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end who knows how to rush the passer and fills a huge position of need for the Hoosiers. He was a former Tennessee commit.

7:40 a.m. ET — It's official, the Mullen brothers are BOTH Hoosiers. Trevell Mullen of Coconut Creek, Fla., has signed his letter of intent with Indiana. His older brother, Tiawan, is an All-American cornerback with Indiana who just announced that he was be back in 2022 as well. They'll get to play together for a season, which is a family dream come true.

7:35 a.m. ET — The hometown kid is signed, sealed and delivered. Dasan McCullough, the most celebrated recruit in this class and the son of running backs coach Deland McCullough, is now a Hoosier. He's the highest rated recruit in this class and a former Ohio State commit.

He'll join his father and, eventually, both brothers at Indiana. It's quite a haul under one roof. Here's the story from last spring on how it all came together, through the eye of the Mom — Darnell McCullough. CLICK HERE

7:30 a.m. ET — Phillip Dunnam is in the books for Indiana. The North Miami Beach, Fla., defensive back has signed his letter of intent as well.

7:15 a.m. ET — Florida defensive end Richard Thomas has signed on the dotted line with Indiana. He was an impact at state power American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla.

He was an early commit to the Hoosiers, back in the spring. He loves everything about what's going on at Indiana. "I love their coaching staff. Coach (Kasey) Teegardin and the rest of the staff have been great with me. I know they'll always do what's best for me with both academics and football.''

7 a.m. ET — Vero Beach, Fla. cornerback James Monds III has signed his National Letter of Intent with Indiana on Wednesday morning. He's a 5-foot-10, 180-pounder with blazing speed and great ball skills. Opposing teams were afraid to throw on him in high school. As a junior he was targeted 10 times in coverage and he broke up nine passes and intercepted one, according to one scouting service. Size is an issue, but the Hoosiers have had great success with quicker, smaller corners through the years, most recently with All-American Tiawan Mullen, who's back for 2022 as well.

6:30 a.m. ET — Indiana was able to flip tight end Brody Foley late on Tuesday night. The standout tight was had been a Tennessee commit. Once again, further proof that working all the way through signing day pays off.

6:15 a.m. ET — Standout Cincinnati LaSalle running back Gi'Bran Payne announced that he will sign his NLI at a ceremony at the school at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Payne was featured in our "Next Generation'' series last summer after he committed to Indiana. Here is Tom Brew's takeout. CLICK HERE