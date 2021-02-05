Indiana Football Releases 2021 Schedule

Indiana will open the season at Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 4, and kick off its six-game home schedule against Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 11.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a successful season in 2020, Indiana football looks to build on that this year, and the Hoosiers have an impressive schedule to do so.

The Big Ten announced its revised 2021 schedule on Friday afternoon, so Indiana's 2021 schedule is currently complete.

Below is the full 2021 Indiana football schedule:

SEPT. 4 — at Iowa Hawkeyes (Iowa City, Iowa)

SEPT. 11 — Idaho (Bloomington, Ind.)

SEPT. 18 — Cincinnati (Bloomington, Ind.)

SEPT. 25 — at Western Kentucky (Bowling Green, Ky.)

OCT. 2 — at Penn State (State College, Pa.)

OCT. 9 — Bye week

OCT. 16 — Michigan State (Bloomington, Ind.)

OCT. 23 — Ohio State (Bloomington, Ind.)

OCT. 30 — at Maryland (College Park, Md.)

NOV. 6 — at Michigan (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

NOV. 13 — Rutgers (Bloomington, Ind.)

NOV. 20 — Minnesota (Bloomington, Ind.)

NOV. 27 — at Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.)

DEC. 4 — Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Below is the press release from Indiana football on some of the changes in the schedule:

Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved the revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule. The schedule was updated in order to accommodate the following six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process:

· Indiana-Michigan

· Indiana-Michigan State

· Michigan-Michigan State

· Nebraska-Purdue

· Nebraska-Wisconsin

· Purdue-Wisconsin

All other opponents and locations remained intact from the previously approved version of the schedule. The only additional changes involved the sequencing of games throughout the schedule, including the return of traditional rivalries in the final week of the season such as Iowa-Nebraska and Minnesota-Wisconsin.

Fans who held season tickets for the 2020 season will be able to renew their seats online through their My Tickets account in the near future. The value of all season ticket and parking purchases for the 2021 season is guaranteed under the IU Athletics Ticket Assurance Policy.

Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders for IU Football can place their season ticket seat deposit today. Deposits for new season tickets are on sale now for $50 per ticket. The deposit will be applied toward the season ticket purchase. Each account that places a seat deposit will receive instructions via email on how to complete their full season ticket purchase.

