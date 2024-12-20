Indiana Football Retains 10 Assistants With New Contracts, Hires Chandler Whitmer
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Ten assistant coaches have signed new multi-year contracts with the Indiana football program, according to the memorandum of understanding documents obtained by Hoosiers On SI through public records requests.
Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan signed new three-year contracts, and the other assistants have two-year deals. Offensive line coach Bob Bostad is the highest paid non-coordinator.
Indiana head coach Cignetti will retain all but one member of his coaching staff from the 2024 season, as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri has agreed to become the UCLA offensive coordinator after coaching Indiana in the College Football Playoff.
Replacing Sunseri will be Chandler Whitmer, the pass game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Contract information is not available for Whitmer. He previously coached with the Los Angeles Chargers, Clemson and Ohio State following his playing career at UConn.
In November, Cignetti agreed to a new eight-year contract with an average annual compensation of $8 million, plus an annual $1 million retention bonus. His contract also includes an on-field staff salary and support pool of $11,000,000 per year, a figure that nearly doubles his first contract with Indiana.
All 10 assistants have the same team performance bonus clauses in their new contracts. That includes a bonus of 10% of their base salary for a bowl game appearance; 12% for a nine-win season; 15% for a 10-win season; and 20% for an 11-win season. All regular season, Big Ten championship and bowl games count toward the win total.
Additionally, assistants will receive a bonus of 20% of their base salary if Indiana appears in the Big Ten championship game; 25% if Indiana wins the Big Ten championship game; 30% for a College Football Playoff appearance; 35% for a CFP second-round appearance; 40% for a CFP third-round appearance; 45% for a national championship game appearance; and 50% if Indiana wins the national championship. Those bonuses are noncumulative, and the highest finish applies.
Here’s an overview of the new contracts for all 10 coaches.
Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/28
- Base salary: $450,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $1,350,000 year one; $1,450,000 year two; $1,550,000 year three.
- Team defense bonus: If Indiana finishes top six in the Big Ten in fewest points allowed per game or fewest yards allowed per game, Haines receives a $150,000 bonus.
- Retention bonus: $75,000 on Jan. 31 and July 31 of each year.
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car and meals at athletic dining facility.
Haines’ buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Haines would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – April 15, 2027: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2027 – Jan. 15, 2028: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 15% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Haines without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/28
- Base salary: $450,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $700,000 year one; $750,000 year two; $800,000 year three.
- Retention bonus: $50,000 on July 31 of each year.
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car and meals at athletic dining facility.
Shanahan’s buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Shanahan would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – April 15, 2027: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2027 – End of 2027-28 season: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 15% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Shanahan without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
Offensive line coach Bob Bostad
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/27
- Base salary: $400,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $500,000 per year
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car allowance of $12,000 per year and meals at athletic dining facility.
Bostad’s buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Bostad would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – Jan. 15, 2027: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Bostad without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
Director of athletic performance Derek Owings
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/27
- Base salary: $400,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $235,000 per year
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car and meals at athletic dining facility.
Owings’ buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Owings would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – End of 2026-27 season: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Owings without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
Defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/27
- Base salary: $400,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $225,000 per year
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car and meals at athletic dining facility.
Kuntz’s buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Kuntz would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – End of 2027 season: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Kuntz without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
Special teams coordinator, tight ends coach Grant Cain
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/27
- Base salary: $400,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $175,000 per year
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car and meals at athletic dining facility.
Cain’s buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Cain would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – End of 2026-27 season: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Cain without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
Safeties, defensive backs coach Ola Adams
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/27
- Base salary: $400,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $150,000 per year
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car and meals at athletic dining facility.
Adams’ buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Adams would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – End of 2027 season: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Adams without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
Cornerbacks coach Rod Ojong
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/27
- Base salary: $400,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $150,000 per year
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car and meals at athletic dining facility.
Ojong’s buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Ojong would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – Last regular season game of 2026 season, including, if applicable, the Big Ten championship game: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Ojong without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
Defensive ends coach Buddha Williams
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/27
- Base salary: $400,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $150,000 per year
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car and meals at athletic dining facility.
Williams’ buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Williams would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – End of 2027 season: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Williams without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
Running backs coach John Miller
- Term: 12/1/24 – 1/15/27
- Base salary: $400,000 per year
- Outside marketing and promotional income: $25,000 per year
- Benefits: Including, but not limited to health, dental, life insurance and retirement benefits. Annual allowance of $2,000 for adidas products, a courtesy car and meals at athletic dining facility.
Miller’s buyout
- Dec. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025: Miller would owe the university 50% of then-current total annual compensation if he left for any coaching position.
- April 16, 2025 – April 15, 2026: 40% if he left for a Big Ten university; 30% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- April 16, 2026 – Jan. 15, 2027: 30% if he left for a Big Ten university; 20% if he went outside the Big Ten.
- 100% of his annual compensation paid over the remaining term as if he had not been terminated without cause, subject to mitigation and offset.
- In the event Cignetti terminates his employment with IU or IU terminates his employment, IU may terminate Miller without cause and pay him six months of his base salary and outside, promotion and marketing income.
