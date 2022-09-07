Indiana Run Game Struggles Against Loaded Box, Comes Through in Final Moments

Illinois' defensive game plan became apparent early and often during Indiana's season opener on Friday – stop the run.

Indiana coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell expected this when watching film leading up to game day, but that didn't make the run game any easier. The Hoosiers generated just 32 yards on 26 carries and faced a constantly-loaded box from the Illinois defense.

"Math alone tells you if we have six blockers in there and they have seven," Bell said. "Not gonna be a good day."

Because of this mismatch up front, Bell knew Indiana had to throw the ball explosively to win the game. In his first game at Indiana, 52 pass attempts marked a new career-high for him as a play-caller in a single game. Dating back to 2016 as the offensive coordinator at Maryland and all the way through his time at Florida State and UMass, Bell never called as many pass plays as he did on Friday against Illinois.

When Bell signaled in a run play, he said the main objective was to "poke the bear" and at least show Illinois that they'd try.

"Do we have to improve running the football? Absolutely," Bell said. "Do you have to be able to run the football to win games? Absolutely. But at the same time, for what we asked them to do, I thought they did a fantastic job."

Indiana starting running back Shaun Shivers took a massive hit on the Hoosiers' first offensive snap of the game. Shivers said he got the wind knocked out of him, but he was able to return with during Indiana's second drive.

"I couldn't breathe, but I was still going to play regardless," Shivers said. "It's just a hit, and you gotta be able to take one."

For Shivers, more production in the run game against Idaho in Week 2 comes down to physicality.

"As backs, just get downhill and hit it," Shivers said. "We gotta move guys out the hole, be more physical. We can't just let guys bully us up front, we gotta be more dominant."

Despite struggling to generate yards on the ground for the majority of the game, Indiana got the kind of protection and push it desperately needed on the final drive. The offensive line protected Bazelak enough to march the Hoosiers down the field, completing 7-of-10 passes for 70 yards.

A nine-yard completion to D.J. Matthews gave Indiana first and goal from the Illinois five-yard line. On the next play, Bazelak thought about flipping the ball to Shivers on the outside, but when the Illinois middle linebacker followed Shivers, Bazelak found a hole up the middle to pick up four yards on a quarterback draw.

"I should have got in the end zone, but it's alright," Bazelak said.

With the clock ticking under 30 seconds, Shivers saw Bell signal in the play, but he could already feel what was going to happen next.

"I was like 'Hand it, give it to me, I'm gonna score right now,'" Shivers said to Bazelak. "It was a good moment because everybody showed their grit, and if we do that every time we'll have big runs before that."

Bazelak said Indiana left tackle Luke Haggard made a key block on the play, and Shivers willed himself into the end zone for the game-winning score to give Indiana a 23-20 victory.

The Hoosiers' run game and offensive line came through when they needed it most, but the overall performance still leaves questions moving forward.

Indiana also faces the challenge of replacing the leadership and production of starting right tackle Matthew Bedford, who is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against Illinois. West Texas A&M transfer Parker Hanna will step in for Bedford in Week 2 against Idaho.

Indiana was fortunate to win a Big Ten football game averaging 1.2 yards per carry, and statistically, that number will have to increase to win games on a consistent basis.

"They loaded the box and were determined not to allow us to [run the ball]," Allen said. "There's no question, the film shows that quite a bit. We've got to improve up front in that area without question."