Indiana Football Adds WR Shazz Preston in Transfer Portal: What It Means

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has added another weapon to its transfer portal haul.

The Hoosiers secured a commitment from Tulane transfer receiver Shazz Preston on Monday afternoon, according to On3 Sports insider Hayes Fawcett on X. Preston has one season of eligibility remaining.

Preston joins an expansive 2026 transfer portal class for the Hoosiers, who have added quality offensive playmakers in quarterback Josh Hoover, running back Turbo Richard and receiver Nick Marsh, among others.

Meet Shazz Preston

The 6-foot, 206-pound Preston has played in 30 games across four seasons. Grades as a consensus four-star recruit, Preston spent the first two years of his college career at Alabama, where he appeared in 10 games but didn't make a catch.

Preston transferred to Tulane in 2024, and he made four receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns in six games while battling a hamstring injury.

The Saint James, La., native broke out this past season, catching 43 passes for 723 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. He made a catch in every game, and he delivered quality performances against Power Four opponents.

Preston made three catches for 95 yards against Duke, which went 8-4 but won the ACC Championship Game, and he recorded five catches for 125 yards in Tulane's College Football Playoff loss to Ole Miss.

Across 554 snaps on offense, Preston played 497 snaps at wide receiver and 46 in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.

All told, Preston will arrive in Bloomington with 47 catches for 822 yards and six scores in his career.

What Preston's commitment means for Indiana football

Preston adds an important piece to an Indiana receiving corps set to be remodeled this offseason. The Hoosiers will lose star senior Elijah Sarratt and complementary senior E.J. Williams Jr. to graduation, while redshirt junior Omar Cooper Jr. has a decision to make regarding the NFL Draft.

Thus, Indiana could lose three of its top four receivers, and while the Hoosiers have an impressive group of freshmen — spearheaded by LeBron Bond and Davion Chandler — set to return in 2026, they needed to add proven pieces.

Preston and Marsh, who transferred from Michigan State, figure to form a strong trio with current sophomore Charlie Becker. The Hoosiers are also in line to get back senior receiver Tyler Morris, a Michigan transfer who missed this season due to a knee injury suffered in spring practice.

Now, with Preston secured, Indiana's receiving corps is building into a deep, talented and proven group.