Indiana Football Shows Glimpse of New Uniforms For 2024 Season

The Indiana football program posted a few pictures of its new uniforms for the 2024 season, which feature a simplistic design.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Athletics
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With a new head football coach apparently comes new uniforms.

The official Indiana football account on Monday posted two pictures of the reworked cream and crimson uniforms heading into its first season under coach Curt Cignetti in 2024.

Cornerback Jamier Johnson pictured in Indiana's new football uniforms for the 2024 season.
Cornerback Jamier Johnson pictured in Indiana's new football uniforms for the 2024 season. / Indiana Athletics
Offensive lineman Carter Smith wears Indiana's new football uniforms during a photoshoot.
Offensive lineman Carter Smith wears Indiana's new football uniforms during a photoshoot. / Indiana Athletics

There are a few noticeable differences in these uniforms compared to those worn in the final two seasons of the Tom Allen era.

Under Cignetti, Indiana's jerseys feature what appears to be a different and larger "Indiana" font across the chest. During the last two seasons, some of Indiana's uniforms said "Hoosiers" across the chest with a black outline. Indiana also wore all black uniforms during the 2023 season, but there was no sign of black jerseys, pants or accents in the first 2024 uniform teaser.

So far, Indiana has only released this uniform with red jerseys and white pants, which is likely the home uniform set. In past seasons, Indiana has worn white jerseys with either red or white pants for road games, but we'll have to wait a bit longer to see the full redesign and the helmets.

Cignetti and the Hoosiers begin the 2024 season against Florida International on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET inside Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

