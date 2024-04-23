Hoosiers Now

Here are the dates for the 2024 Indiana football schedule, with game time and TV information to be announced at a later date.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during the Indiana football spring game. / Bobby Goddin/Herald-Times / USA TODAY

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten has released dates for the 2024 football season. The most notable change in 2024 is USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. As a result, the Big Ten will no longer have East and West divisions.

As those schools transition into the conference, Indiana will play UCLA and Washington in 2024, then UCLA and Oregon in 2025. The Hoosiers won't play USC until the 2026 season. Conference expansion also comes with an additional bye week for Big Ten teams.

Here's the 2024 Indiana football schedule. Game time and TV information will be released at a later date.

Aug. 31 – Indiana vs. Florida International

Sept. 7 – Indiana vs. Western Illinois

Sept. 14 – Indiana at UCLA

Sept. 21 – Indiana vs. Charlotte

Sept. 28 – Indiana vs. Maryland

Oct. 5 – Indiana at Northwestern

Oct. 12 – BYE

Oct. 19 – Indiana vs. Nebraska 

Oct. 26 – Indiana vs. Washington

Nov. 2 – Indiana at Michigan State

Nov. 9 – Indiana vs. Michigan

Nov. 16 – BYE

Nov. 23 – Indiana at Ohio State

Nov. 30 – Indiana vs. Purdue

