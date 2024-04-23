2024 Indiana Football Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten has released dates for the 2024 football season. The most notable change in 2024 is USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. As a result, the Big Ten will no longer have East and West divisions.
As those schools transition into the conference, Indiana will play UCLA and Washington in 2024, then UCLA and Oregon in 2025. The Hoosiers won't play USC until the 2026 season. Conference expansion also comes with an additional bye week for Big Ten teams.
Here's the 2024 Indiana football schedule. Game time and TV information will be released at a later date.
Aug. 31 – Indiana vs. Florida International
Sept. 7 – Indiana vs. Western Illinois
Sept. 14 – Indiana at UCLA
Sept. 21 – Indiana vs. Charlotte
Sept. 28 – Indiana vs. Maryland
Oct. 5 – Indiana at Northwestern
Oct. 12 – BYE
Oct. 19 – Indiana vs. Nebraska
Oct. 26 – Indiana vs. Washington
Nov. 2 – Indiana at Michigan State
Nov. 9 – Indiana vs. Michigan
Nov. 16 – BYE
Nov. 23 – Indiana at Ohio State
Nov. 30 – Indiana vs. Purdue