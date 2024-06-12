Meet the Coaches: Offensive Coordinator Mike Shanahan Shows Adaptability With Quarterbacks
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Shanahan is no stranger to change, and adaptability is part of what’s made him successful both as a player and a coach.
Pittsburgh cycled through three coaches and two interims when Shanahan played receiver there from 2009-12. Despite these changes, the two-time captain earned All-Big East second-team honors and ranks No. 10 on Pittsburgh’s all-time receiving yards list.
Shanahan’s first three years as James Madison’s offensive coordinator from 2021-23 came with a new quarterback each year, but he called plays in a way that led to success with each one. Things are different again in 2024 for Shanahan, who takes over as Indiana’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Shanahan has worked since 2016 under head coach Curt Cignetti, who said Shanahan has progressed over the years as a coach and play-caller.
Former James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson experienced Shanahan’s coaching style up close during the 2021 season. That year was another instance of major changes in Shanahan’s career, as he transitioned from a wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator to his first offensive coordinator gig.
As the Dukes went 12-2 and reached the FCS national semifinals that year, Johnson set program records in total passing yards (3,868), passing yards per game (276.3) and touchdowns (43) for a James Madison offense that led the CAA at 38.3 points per game and total offense. Johnson also ranked first among CAA quarterbacks with a 173.4 efficiency rating and only four interceptions.
“Cole Johnson is a guy who really, really developed,” said Shane Mettlen, who covers James Madison for the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, Va. “Maybe not the strongest arm, the best deep ball or anything, but he was just really, unbelievably accurate and only threw a few interceptions all season and that’s going deep into the playoffs.”
Johnson credits Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri for their ability to make him understand what opposing defenses were doing, which helped with his confidence. He felt he knew exactly how defenses would attack, and he had an answer for every scenario, allowing him to play free, not worry and simply react.
“I really felt like I was the best-prepared quarterback in the country my senior year,” Johnson told HoosiersNow. “Because of the work we put in and just the preparation each week and our game planning.”
Johnson’s departure following the 2021 season meant James Madison would have to replace the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year while also making the jump from FCS to FBS, two major adjustments for Shanahan as an offensive coordinator. But he took it in stride.
James Madison added Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio, who had a career year in 2022. The Dukes led the conference at 37 points per game, and Centeio was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, improving his passer rating from 133.4 to 169 in one year.
Like Johnson, Centeio avoided mistakes and threw just five interceptions compared to 25 touchdowns. James Madison had the fewest penalties in the Sun Belt, and it led the conference in average time of possession. Shanahan was also the wide receivers’ position coach and helped Kris Thornton earn All-Sun Belt first-team honors.
Centeio’s eligibility was up following the 2022 season, making for another quarterback change for James Madison in 2023. But again, that didn’t hinder Shanahan’s success as a play caller. The Dukes landed Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud and molded him into the Sun Belt Player of the Year with a conference-best 165.9 efficiency rating and 68.2 completion percentage.
Ranking top 30 in total offense and scoring, James Madison went 11-2 and peaked at No. 18 in the AP top-25 poll. Shanahan’s position group featured two All-Sun Belt first-team receivers, Elijah Sarratt, who transferred to Indiana, and Reggie Brown.
Johnson said he was more of a pocket-passer than the quarterbacks who followed him at James Madison, Centeio and McCloud. But as he watched the Dukes sustain success following his graduation, Johnson was impressed by Shanahan and the offense’s ability to succeed with a variety of quarterbacks.
“I think they do an incredible job of playing to the quarterback’s strengths because they know that’s the focal point of the offense,” Johnson said. “... Their ability to adjust and adapt the offensive scheme with the people that are in it is something that is unique and has allowed them to have success, at least at JMU, and hopefully it translates to the next level.”
Now at Indiana, Shanahan has some familiarity with James Madison transfers on the offensive side like Sarratt, tight end Zach Horton, running backs Kaelon Black, Ty Son Lawton and Solomon Vanhors and offensive linemen Nick Kidwell and Tyler Stephens.
Cignetti said Shanahan’s position group is looking like one of the deeper units on the team. Indiana added four transfer receivers – Sarratt (James Madison), Myles Price (Texas Tech), Miles Cross (Ohio) and Ke’Shawn Williams (Wake Forest) – while retaining 2023 leading receiver Donaven McCulley, E.J. Williams Jr., Omar Cooper Jr. and Andison Coby.
Shanahan said he views the wide receiver room as a basketball team. He wants to have a few point guards, who he compared to slot receivers, as well as some power forwards or centers, similar to tall outside receivers, and a few players who can do a bit of everything. He takes pride in utilizing each receiver’s skill set to the best of their ability, and he feels Indiana added receivers with different traits that will allow them to do so.
“We want to be able to attack all areas of the field, do it horizontally, vertically,” Shanahan said. “And that is something that, whether it’s our slot receiver or outside receiver, we’re going to cross-train those guys to do as much as they can in all areas and spots on the field.”
Like he’s done throughout his career, Shanahan is prepared to adjust. He’ll install the core offense that he called at James Madison, while also blending established run-game concepts from returning offensive line coach Bob Bostad and tailoring the offense to personnel strengths.
Horton played on James Madison’s offense under Shanahan the last two seasons, and he’s excited to make the jump to the Big Ten.
“They’re really good at finding the mismatches, seeing what defenses do and what their habits are and attacking the weak areas,” Horton said. “I also like how they get athletes in space, they want to get the athletes the ball and let them work. They’re really smart but also really fundamental.”
