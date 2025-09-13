Indiana Football Stomps Indiana State 73-0, Ends Non-Conference Slate 3-0
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — History, not the outcome, was the sole point of doubt in Indiana football's 73-0 win over Indiana State on Friday night at Merchants Bank Field inside Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers ultimately fell four points shy of breaking their single-game scoring record, set in a 77-point outburst last season against Western Illinois, and their 73-point margin of victory ranks as the second-largest home win in program history behind the Western Illinois stomping.
Indiana led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at halftime. The Hoosiers removed quarterback Fernando Mendoza from the game to start the third quarter, then extended their lead to 66-0 within 14 minutes of action in the second half. Redshirt freshman running back Khobie Martin added a 1-yard rushing touchdown with just over two minutes remaining to cement a 73-0 win.
Mendoza, who completed his first 14 attempts, finished 19-for-20 passing for 270 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Three of his touchdown passes went to redshirt junior receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who added another from Mendoza's younger brother, redshirt freshman Alberto Mendoza, to match Indiana's single-game record with four receiving scores.
Indiana State quarterback Keegan Patterson went 8-for-16 passing for 13 yards, while backup Brock Riddle completed 3-of-4 passes for 25 yards. The Sycamores played without starter Elijah Owens, who suffered a collarbone injury in Week 2.
The Hoosiers outgained Indiana State 680-77, and the Sycamores didn't cross midfield until the first play of the fourth quarter. Indiana rushed for 301 yards, its third consecutive game eclipsing 300 yards on the ground.
Indiana tallied 33 first downs to Indiana State's five. The Hoosiers averaged 10.1 yards per play to the Sycamores' 1.5. Indiana registered 16 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Indiana returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 9 Illinois inside Memorial Stadium.