Indiana Football Successfully Recruiting In-State Players
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – While the transfer portal has affected football just like it has other sports, the sheer number of players needed for football means the traditional method of team-building via high school recruiting is as important as ever.
Fresh off the success of an 11-2 season and a College Football Playoff berth, Indiana is trying to maximize its status as an emerging power in college football.
So far? It seems to be resonating with high-value in-state recruits.
On Wednesday, two-way player Trevor Gibbs became the latest in-state recruit to commit to Indiana from the Class of 2026.
He is the third Indiana native to commit to Curt Cignetti’s program since the current period began in April.
Cornerback Kasmir Hicks of Indianapolis and defensive lineman Blake Smythe have also committed to Indiana in what is a defense-heavy class so far.
Gibbs is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect from Crown Point, Ind., who has played both linebacker and tight end.
A three-star recruit by 247Sports.com’s ratings and the 66th-ranked linebacker, Indiana beat out Purdue, Cincinnati, Iowa, Boston College – Gibbs’ stated finalists – as well as Illinois and other Group of Five programs who were also interested.
Gibbs had 60 tackles and three interceptions for Crown Point High School. As a tight end, Gibbs had 35 catches for 600 yards.
247Sports.com credited defensive ends coach Buddha Williams with recruiting Gibbs.
Smythe, who committed Friday, is a defensive lineman from Franklin Community High School. A three-star recruit, Smythe is 6-foot-3, 275 pounds and ranked 92nd among defensive linemen.
Smythe had 96 tackles for Franklin Community, including 13 tackles for loss. Smythe also had 5.5 sacks.
Hicks committed earlier in April. A two-way player, Hicks projects as a defensive back for the Hoosiers.
Indiana’s total recruiting class has eight commitments so far. Out-of-state recruits include running back Henry Ohlinger (Columbus, Ohio), linebacker Jacob Savage (Union, Ky.), offensive lineman Sam Simpson (River Falls, Wis.), safety Lawrence Timmons (Gibsonia, Pa.) and defensive lineman Rodney White (Towson, Md.).
The contact period for football recruiting continues to May 24.
