Best Indiana Football Players Of The 2020s So Far: No. 6 D’Angelo Ponds
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Of all of the players coach Curt Cignetti brought with him from James Madison, cornerback D’Angelo Ponds might have been the most promising new Hoosier of all in 2024.
Ponds was a freshman All-American at James Madison and was one of 14 players named as semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award given to the freshman of the year. Ponds was second-team All-Sun Belt as a freshman.
The credentials were there for Ponds to be a potential star at Indiana. The main question was whether Ponds could handle allegedly bigger and faster Big Ten receivers and whether he could so with his 5-foot-9 frame.
Ponds did his talking his with performances – which is how he rolls.
Ponds was the most business-like of the stars that emerged from Indiana’s 11-2 2024 season. He spoke to the media often, but he didn’t give outside glory to himself when he did. He spoke confidently and directly that the Indiana defense would get the job done and so would he.
His traditional numbers gave evidence to Ponds’ quality play. He had 57 tackles and three interceptions. He defended nine passes.
However, a website like Pro Football Focus, which goes into greater detail into individual performances, shows how good Ponds really was.
Ponds’ coverage grade only slipped below 60 twice – against Nebraska and Michigan.
In tackling, not always a strength for cornerbacks, Ponds graded out at 70 or above in eight different games. Ponds’ overall defensive score was 83.5 for the season, including a very high peak of 92.7 in Indiana’s win over Washington.
Ponds was consistent over the course of his 706 snaps. He was also opportunistic when the opportunity presented itself.
In that game against Washington, Ponds had two first-half interceptions. One of them was a pick-six where a ball was deflected at the line and Ponds was in the right spot to make the interception and return t 67 yards for a touchdown. He later made a spectacular diving interception to snuff another Washington series.
Ponds went about his business with consistent excellence. He continues to be one of the anchors of the Indiana defense as it tries to replicate in 2025 what it was able to accomplish in 2024 as one of the nation’s best units.
Previous football top 16 players of the 2020s
No. 7 - Tiawan Mullen
No. 8 - Aaron Casey
No. 9 - Carter Smith
No. 10 - Donaven McCulley
No. 11 - Aiden Fisher
No. 12 - Jaylin Williams
No. 13 - Jailin Walker
No. 14 - CJ West.
No. 15 - Ty Fryfogle.
No. 16 - Mike Katic.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA FPI SPOT IS TOO LOW - SO WHAT? Indiana wasn't projected in the top 30 for the 2025 football season. Not that it matters much. CLICK HERE.
- THE TOP 16 EXPLAINED: Todd Golden explains how he ranked the top 16 players of the 2020s. CLICK HERE.