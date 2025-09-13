Why Indiana Football Suspended Starting Offensive Lineman vs. Indiana State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football made a change to its starting offensive line in Friday night's 73-0 win over Indiana State, and the reasoning stems far past on-field performance.
During pre-game warmups and throughout the first half, the Hoosiers' first-team offense operated with Zen Michalski as the starting right tackle while Kahlil Benson worked with the second unit.
Benson, who started the first two games of the season, beat Michalski in a fall-camp battle. Yet as Indiana's offense marched downfield on its opening possession, Benson watched from the sideline with his knee resting on the Memorial Stadium turf.
Indiana didn't bench or demote Benson. He was merely serving a punishment, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti explained postgame.
"Benson was not available for the first half," Cignetti said. "Violation of team rules and regulations."
When the Hoosiers' offense took the field for the second half, Benson returned to his spot at right tackle alongside the rest of Indiana's usual starters up front. Michalski later slotted in at left guard on the second-team offensive line.
Cignetti didn't say whether Benson will start at right tackle when the Hoosiers host No. 9 Illinois at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 inside Memorial Stadium.
Benson, a Colorado transfer who played at Indiana from 2020-23, had an adequate first two weeks of the season. He earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 76.8, including 79.7 as a run blocker and 74.7 in pass protection, in wins over Old Dominion and Kennesaw State.
The Hoosiers' offensive line proved dominant on passing and rushing downs during the non-conference slate. Indiana hasn't allowed a sack the past two games, and the Hoosiers are the only FBS team to eclipse 300 rushing yards in each of their first three games.
Indiana rolled past Indiana State, gaining 680 yards of offense while averaging 10.1 yards per play. Quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza, Alberto Mendoza and Grant Wilson combined to complete 26 of 30 passes for 379 yards, and the Hoosiers averaged 8.1 yards per carry on 37 attempts.
The key to translating that success to Big Ten play starts up front — and the Hoosiers suddenly have a significant decision to make between Benson and Michalski in the lead-up to their conference opener.