Indiana Football Tickets Sold Out for 3 Big Ten Games, 'Limited' for Home Finale
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has sold out two more Big Ten home games, pushing its total to three sell-outs for this season, and has "limited quantities available" for the regular season home finale against Wisconsin.
The Hoosiers announced Tuesday on X they've sold out the Homecoming game Oct. 18 against Michigan State, along with an Oct. 25 showdown against UCLA. Indiana previously announced in July it sold all tickets for its Sept. 20 game against No. 9 Illinois, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on NBC.
Indiana, which sold out its final four Big Ten home games last season, enjoyed a successful offseason with ticket sales. The Hoosiers' season ticket sales skyrocketed by 50%, athletic director Scott Dolson said in August.
But the stands inside Memorial Stadium, which holds 52,626 fans, haven't been full yet this season. Indiana reported an attendance of 47,109 fans in its season-opening win over Old Dominion and 43,801 fans in a Week 2 victory over Kennesaw State.
The Hoosiers started this week with approximately 8,000 tickets available for their 6:30 p.m. kickoff Friday night against Indiana State. Sycamores coach Curt Mallory said he anticipates a strong atmosphere.
"It’s a great experience, great environment," Mallory said Monday. "We played in a sold-out crowd against Purdue, and I’m sure it’ll be a sell-out here down in Bloomington."
Whether Indiana ultimately reaches max capacity Friday night remains to be seen, but the Hoosiers will exit non-conference play with the reassurance they'll play inside of a sold-out Memorial Stadium in at least three of four Big Ten home games — still a dramatic turnaround from pre-2024 attendance marks.