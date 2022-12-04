Indiana Tight End AJ Barner Enters Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana tight end AJ Barner announced on Sunday he's entering the transfer portal. Barner played three seasons at Indiana and has two years of remaining eligibility.
Indiana is expected to lose a significant portion of its roster when the transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 5 in the wake of a 4-8 campaign in 2022, and Barner is the first major loss.
Barner, a native of Aurora, Ohio, appeared in 28 games through three seasons for the Hoosiers. He made an immediate impact on special teams as a freshman while learning behind veteran tight ends Peyton Hendershot and Matt Bjorson.
After catching 14 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore in 2021, Barner was in line for a breakout season in 2022. He was selected as a team captain before the season, and Indiana coach Tom Allen said Barner had a chance to be the best tight end in Indiana football history.
Barner dealt with a foot injury throughout the season, which caused him to miss games against Michigan and Maryland. He finished his junior season with 28 catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
Barner never reached his full potential at Indiana, but the physical tools were clearly there. At 6-foot-6, Barner was a dangerous red zone target, seen through his jump-ball touchdown at Ohio State. He could run after the catch, too. Barner developed into a strong run blocker, and his absence leaves plenty of production to replace in the tight end room.
Aaron Steinfeldt elevated his game when Barner was out with injury this season, and fellow Bloomington native James Bomba saw an increased role as the season went on. Indiana tight ends coach Kevin Wright raved about Steinfeldt's ball skills in the passing game, and he liked using Bomba in two-tight end formations when Indiana ran the ball.
Brody Foley didn't play as a freshman in 2022, but he could be a big part of Indiana's future at tight end. Foley was a three-star recruit out of Cincinnati, Ohio, ranked No. 502 overall. Indiana brought in its highest-ranked recruiting class in school history in 2022, and Foley was the sixth-highest ranked player in that class behind outside linebacker Dasan McCullough, cornerback Trevell Mullen, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., defensive lineman Nick James and offensive lineman DJ Moore.
- INDIANA HIRES O-LINE COACH BOSTAD: Indiana football announced on Friday that Bob Bostad will be the team's new offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Bostad has experience at Wisconsin and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, among other stops. CLICK HERE
- DEXTER WILLIAMS UPDATE: Indiana football gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II, who suffered a right knee injury on Saturday against Purdue. CLICK HERE
- LUCAS BIG TEN RETURNER OF THE YEAR: Jaylin Lucas headlined a group of seven Indiana football players that earned All-Big Ten distinction for defense or special teams on Monday. Lucas was named the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, and Tiawan Mullen, Cam Jones, Aaron Casey, Dasan McCullough, Charles Campbell and James Evans received honorable mentions. CLICK HERE
- BAZELAK IN TRANSFER PORTAL: After transferring from Missouri to Indiana before the 2022 season, quarterback Connor Bazelak has entered the transfer portal again. Bazelak joins Jack Tuttle and Grant Gremel as quarterbacks transferring out of Indiana this offseason. CLICK HERE
- CAMPBELL IN TRANSFER PORTAL: Indiana kicker Charles Campbell entered the transfer portal on Monday after five years as a Hoosier, ending his career with a perfect 73-for-73 mark on extra points and 39-for-51 on field goals. CLICK HERE