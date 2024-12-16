Transfer Defensive Lineman Hosea Wheeler Commits To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As Indiana prepares for Friday's College Football Playoff game at Notre Dame, coach Curt Cignetti and staff are also planning for the future.
Defensive line is shaping up to be a position of need, and on Monday Indiana landed a commitment from Western Kentucky transfer Hosea Wheeler. Chris Hummer of 247Sports first reported that Wheeler is expected to transfer to Indiana. He recently visited Indiana, Wisconsin and Texas A&M.
Wheeler is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman who played 572 snaps across 13 games for Western Kentucky in 2024. On his way to being named first-team All-Conference USA, Wheeler totaled 74 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, two sacks, two blocked kicks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He's ranked No. 243 overall and No. 16 among defensive linemen in the transfer portal by On3.
Wheeler could provide positional versatility for Indiana's line as he logged over 90 snaps at defensive tackle and defensive end on the right and left sides of the line, according to Pro Football Focus. Among FBS defensive linemen with at least 355 snaps in 2024, Wheeler ranks 147th in defense grade (66.0), per PFF, 107th in run defense (70.5), 33rd in tackling (75.5) and 242nd in pass rushing (52.9).
Wheeler was named second-team All-Conference USA as a redshirt sophomore in 2023 after making 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and a quarterback hurry. He redshirted the 2022 season at Western Kentucky and played in nine games at Sacramento City College in 2021, so he'll have one year of eligibility at Indiana.
Indiana is set to lose defensive tackles James Carpenter and CJ West due to eligibility, and third-team All-American Mikail Kamara is a potential candidate to enter the NFL Draft, making the addition of Wheeler important. Indiana defensive tackles are coached by Pat Kuntz, and Buddha Williams is the Hoosiers' defensive ends coach.
