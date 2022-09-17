Live Blog: Follow Indiana's Matchup Against Western Kentucky in Real Time

11:22 a.m. – Both teams are on the field for warmups. Safety Jonathan Haynes is not in full uniform today, so he'll be out for the second consecutive week. Sixth-year senior defensive end James Head Jr. is dressed, and it appears he could see some game action today after missing the first two games. Indiana coach Tom Allen said earlier in the week that he is optimistic Head will play.

10:20 a.m. – Kickoff between Indiana and Western Kentucky is less than two hours away, and we're here at the Memorial Stadium press box for live updates throughout the game. Both teams enter with a 2-0 record, and Indiana is favored by seven points with an over/under of 60.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.