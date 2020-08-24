Indiana Football Receives 19 Votes in the AP Preseason Top 25

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Associated Press released its college football preseason top 25 rankings on Monday, and Indiana received 19 votes to be ranked.

The Hoosiers received the tenth-most votes of teams not ranked in the top 25. Memphis, Virginia Tech, Boise State, Arizona State, Miami, Louisville, Appalachian State, Washington and Kentucky were all ahead of them.

There were six Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25, with Ohio State being the highest at number two.

These are preseason rankings, so once the season starts, all Big Ten teams won't be eligible to receive votes since there won't be a season this fall.

Below are the full rankings:

No. 1 - Clemson

No. 2 - Ohio State

No. 3 - Alabama

No. 4 - Georgia

No. 5 - Oklahoma

No. 6 - LSU

No. 7 - Penn State

No. 8 - Florida

No. 9 - Oregon

No. 10 - Notre Dame

No. 11 - Auburn

No. 12 - Wisconsin

No. 13 - Texas A & M

No. 14 - Texas

No. 15 - Oklahoma State

No. 16 - Michigan

No. 17 - USC

No. 18 - North Carolina

No. 19 - Minnesota

No. 20 - Cincinnati

No. 21 - UCF

No. 22 - Utah

No. 23 - Iowa State

No. 24 - Iowa

No. 25 - Tennessee

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.

Related Stories