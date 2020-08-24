Indiana Football Receives 19 Votes in the AP Preseason Top 25
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Associated Press released its college football preseason top 25 rankings on Monday, and Indiana received 19 votes to be ranked.
The Hoosiers received the tenth-most votes of teams not ranked in the top 25. Memphis, Virginia Tech, Boise State, Arizona State, Miami, Louisville, Appalachian State, Washington and Kentucky were all ahead of them.
There were six Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25, with Ohio State being the highest at number two.
These are preseason rankings, so once the season starts, all Big Ten teams won't be eligible to receive votes since there won't be a season this fall.
Below are the full rankings:
No. 1 - Clemson
No. 2 - Ohio State
No. 3 - Alabama
No. 4 - Georgia
No. 5 - Oklahoma
No. 6 - LSU
No. 7 - Penn State
No. 8 - Florida
No. 9 - Oregon
No. 10 - Notre Dame
No. 11 - Auburn
No. 12 - Wisconsin
No. 13 - Texas A&M
No. 14 - Texas
No. 15 - Oklahoma State
No. 16 - Michigan
No. 17 - USC
No. 18 - North Carolina
No. 19 - Minnesota
No. 20 - Cincinnati
No. 21 - UCF
No. 22 - Utah
No. 23 - Iowa State
No. 24 - Iowa
No. 25 - Tennessee
Others receiving votes:
Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.
Related Stories
- PROTEST AT BIG TEN HEADQUARTERS: Parents and family members around the Big Ten peacefully protested at the Big Ten headquarters on Friday morning. CLICK HERE
- TOM ALLEN ON TEAM MINDSET: Despite no fall season, Tom Allen sees it as an opportunity to get better. CLICK HERE