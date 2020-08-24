SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBaseballFootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Indiana Football Receives 19 Votes in the AP Preseason Top 25

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Associated Press released its college football preseason top 25 rankings on Monday, and Indiana received 19 votes to be ranked.

The Hoosiers received the tenth-most votes of teams not ranked in the top 25. Memphis, Virginia Tech, Boise State, Arizona State, Miami, Louisville, Appalachian State, Washington and Kentucky were all ahead of them.

There were six Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25, with Ohio State being the highest at number two.

These are preseason rankings, so once the season starts, all Big Ten teams won't be eligible to receive votes since there won't be a season this fall.

Below are the full rankings:

No. 1 - Clemson

No. 2 - Ohio State

No. 3 - Alabama

No. 4 - Georgia

No. 5 - Oklahoma

No. 6 - LSU

No. 7 - Penn State

No. 8 - Florida

No. 9 - Oregon

No. 10 - Notre Dame

No. 11 - Auburn

No. 12 - Wisconsin

No. 13 - Texas A&M

No. 14 - Texas

No. 15 - Oklahoma State

No. 16 - Michigan

No. 17 - USC

No. 18 - North Carolina

No. 19 - Minnesota

No. 20 - Cincinnati

No. 21 - UCF

No. 22 - Utah

No. 23 - Iowa State

No. 24 - Iowa

No. 25 - Tennessee

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.

Related Stories

  • PROTEST AT BIG TEN HEADQUARTERS: Parents and family members around the Big Ten peacefully protested at the Big Ten headquarters on Friday morning. CLICK HERE
  • TOM ALLEN ON TEAM MINDSET: Despite no fall season, Tom Allen sees it as an opportunity to get better. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Votes for 2020 Fall Sport Athletes to Retain Year of Eligibility

The NCAA announced that all fall sport athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it through a blanket waiver.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 23): Schwarber's Big Blast Leads Cubs to Win Over White Sox

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in he sixth inning to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Sunday. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 23): Anunoby, Langford Advance to 2nd Round in Playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were the first two NBA teams to punch their ticket into the second round after completing series sweeps on Sunday, and now they'll face each other next.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 22): Midseason Evaluations for 6 Former Indiana Players in Majors

For the first time in baseball history, there are six former Indiana baseball players currently playing in the big leagues. Here's our evaluation as the condensed season hits its half-way point.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 22): Eric Gordon, Rockets Fall in OT

Houston had a chance to put a stranglehold on its series with Oklahoma City, but let it slip away. Former Hoosier Eric Gordon had 18 points for the Rockets.

Tom Brew

Oladipo, Pacers Rally, But Come Up Short Against Heat

Indiana had no answer for Miami's sharpshooters for the third straight game, and the Pacers fell 124-115 to the Heat on Saturday, falling behind 3-0 in the series.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 21): Quiet Night for Former Hoosiers in the Majors

Only three of the six Hoosiers in the majors played on Friday, and none of them got a hit. It happens. So it's a good time to review their season stats thus far.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 21): Juwan Morgan Helps Upset-Minded Utah Jazz Take 2-1 Series Lead

Juwan Morgan came off the bench Friday night for the Jazz after starting the first two games, and he was a defensive presences once again in their blowout win.

Tom Brew

Archie Miller Talks College Basketball Bubble, Why He Likes Indiana's Roster

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller joined the Aaron Torres Podcast and touched on a number of topics regarding his team and this upcoming college basketball season.

Dylan Wallace

Protests Take Place Outside Big Ten Headquarters

Around 30 parents and protesters from the Big Ten stood outside the Big Ten headquarters to seek answers from the conference on its decision to postpone football.

Dylan Wallace