Hoosier
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Indiana Gets Votes in Coaches Poll after Bucket Win

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's double-overtime victory over Purdue on Saturday caught the eye of a few voters in the national Coaches Poll on Sunday. The Hoosiers aren't in the top-25, but they are at least in the vicinity again.

Win a bowl game now in four or five weeks, and the Hoosiers could end up finding themselves inside the final top-25 polls.

In the Coaches Poll, Indiana, which beat Purdue 44-41 in double overtime to claim its eighth victory of the season, received 14 total points, which ranks them 30th in the country. 

The Hoosiers didn't receive any votes in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll.

The Hoosiers were ranked No. 24 in the AP poll three weeks ago when they were 7-2, and checked in at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll the same week. That appearance in the AP poll ended the nation's longest drought of 25-plus years. The Hoosiers fell right out though, after losing to Penn State on Nov. 16. They lost again a week later to Michigan.

Indiana is 8-4 on the season, the first time the Hoosiers have won eight games since 1993. They will have a shot at a ninth win in a bowl game. Bowl selections take place next Sunday, the day after several conference championship games.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked in both polls. In the AP poll, Ohio State is No. 2, Wisconsin is No. 10, Penn State is No. 12, Minnesota is No. 15, Michigan is No. 17 and Iowa is No. 18.

Nine Big Ten teams are bowl eligible, the six listed above, plus Indiana, Illinois and Michigan State.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report Card: Hoosiers Win the Bucket, but it Wasn’t Pretty

Tom Brew
0

Indiana’s offense made plenty of plays in the Hoosiers’ 44-41 double-overtime win over Purdue, and they needed every one of them.

Defense leads the way in Indiana's 64-50 win over South Dakota State

Tom Brew
0

The Hoosiers complete November with a 7-0 record, and now things will start to get interesting as the schedule ramps up in December.

My Two Cents: Forget All the Negatives When You're Cradling the Bucket

Tom Brew
0

Indiana's defense and special teams were atrocious on Saturday, but none of it really mattered once it was all said and done, because Indiana beat Purdue 44-41 in double-overtime.

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Wins Wild Overtime Thriller 44-41 to Claim Bucket

Tom Brew
0

Indiana coach Tom Allen won the Bucket for the first time as the Hoosiers' head coach, but it sure wasn't easy, holding off Purdue 44-41 in double overtime

Third Quarter Analysis: Philyor Finds the End Zone in Return

Tom Brew
0

We're just 15 minutes away from the Old Oaken Bucket game getting decided, and it's looking good for Indiana. The Hoosiers are ahead 28-17 as they seek to earn their eighth win of the season.

Second Quarter Analysis: Hoosiers Overcome Blunders to Lead 21-10

Tom Brew
0

Indiana gave up two record-breaking plays on defense, but did enough to take an 11-point lead to halftime.

First Quarter Analysis: Indiana leads 7-0 and is Threatening Again

Tom Brew
0

Let's take a look at what goes on in the Old Oaken Bucket game a quarter at a time.

3 Things I Want To See From Indiana Against Purdue

Tom Brew
0

It's time for the Old Oaken Bucket to return to Bloomington after back-to-back losses to the archival Boilermakers, and the 7-4 Hoosiers are in good position to pull it off.

My Two Cents: Can't Wait For Battle Between Freshmen Stars Mullen, Bell

Tom Brew
0

Freshman wide receiver David Bell has been Purdue's best player all season, but he'll be seeing a lot of Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen all day Saturday, and the showdown should be epic.

Indiana's Coaches Already Understand Meaning of Bucket Game

Tom Brew
0

Tom Allen has lost his first two Indiana-Purdue games as a head coach, but he totally understands the value of the Old Oaken Bucket. So do new coordinators Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack.