Meet the Coaches: Craig Johnson, Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach

Craig Johnson brings nearly 20 years of NFL coaching experience to Bloomington as he replaces Deland McCullough as Indiana's associate head coach and running backs coach. He inherits a backfield that has seen vast changes through the transfer portal, creating competition and opportunity in the backfield.

Editor's Note: Indiana has five new football coaches this year. In our five-part ''Meet the Coaches'' series, we'll introduce you to all of them, and in our fifth installment, meet new associate head coach and running backs coach, Craig Johnson.

Craig Johnson made it very clear that the Indiana backfield is a clean slate when he met with his new group of running backs for the first time. Indiana's top four rushers from 2021 – Stephen Carr, Davion Ervin-Poindexter, Chris Childers and Tim Baldwin Jr. – are all gone. Charlie Spegal and David Hollomon combined for 30 carries last season, making them the most experienced rushers to wear the Cream and Crimson.

Tom Allen had no choice but to work diligently in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in Shaun Shivers, who appeared in 43 games across four seasons at Auburn, and Josh Henderson, who logged 41 rushes and appeared in 23 games at North Carolina. And working with a clean slate in year one, Johnson will give each back an opportunity to contribute.

"I want them to want the ball," Johnson said. "And if they don't want the ball they shouldn't be in my room."

When these new faces enter Johnson's room, they're coached by a man with 20 years of collegiate experience and 18 years in the NFL. Johnson's coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Wyoming and Arkansas. He moved throughout the collegiate landscape, coaching quarterbacks, running backs and fullbacks at Army, Rutgers, Virginia Military Institute, Northwestern and Maryland through 1999.

Johnson made the jump to the pros when he became the quarterbacks and quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2000. Under Johnson's leadership, quarterbacks Steve McNair, Vince Young and Kerry Collins each made Pro Bowl appearances from 2002-2009. In his final year with the Titans in 2010, Johnson was the assistant head coach and running backs coach, where he helped Chris Johnson reach his third consecutive Pro Bowl. With three AFC South titles, Johnson went to the playoffs five times during his time in Tennessee.

Johnson's next stop was a three-year stint with as the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings, where he mentored Christian Ponder and Matt Cassel. The Vikings reached the playoffs in Ponder's second season after a 10-6 regular season record. Johnson then became the running backs coach for the New York Giants from 2014 to 2019 where he most notably guided Saquon Barkley to the 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year Award.

Johnson's final job before being hired by Indiana was a one-year stop at Maryland where he was a senior analyst for the Terrapins. He has followed Big Ten football for most of his life thanks to his father who grew up in Canton, Ohio, and he's excited to bring his wealth of experience in both college and the pros.

“Craig [Johnson] is the total package," Allen said. "His experience and character fit our culture perfectly and will benefit greatly the young men in our program.”

Shivers and Henderson are expected to be the workhorses of the new-look Indiana backfield in 2022, and Johnson said both have stood out as leaders during spring practice. Johnson has even noticed other players asking Shivers and Henderson questions during drills.

"I love the answers that they give because they sound like a coach," Johnson said.

Shivers was recruited to Indiana by McCullough, who has since left to coach running backs at Notre Dame. While it may have been an unexpected transition, Shivers said the two have similar backgrounds coaching in the NFL.

"[Johnson] knows the ways for us to do things as a running back and get us going," Shivers said. "He knows what it takes to get to the next level."

Other 'Meet the Coaches' stories