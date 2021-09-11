How to Watch Indiana's Game With Idaho On Saturday Night
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The much-anticipated home opener for Indiana's football team is finally here, with the Hoosiers taking on the Idaho Vandals on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
Some of the luster is gone after last week's disappointing 34-6 loss to Iowa, but for the Hoosiers fans, the ability to tailgate and a enjoy a game in the stands after a year off from COVID-19 has been well worth the wait. It's been 657 days since Indiana played a home football game in front of a stadium full of fans.
The weather looks perfect and the Hoosiers are looking to get that first win of the season. The game is on the Big Ten Network, but there is also another game on BTN at the same time, so it's good to check your guide early to figure out which channel the game is on with your cable or satellite provider. The Big Ten Network website also has a "GameFinder'' page, which helps. To view that, CLICK HERE
Here's everything you know about how to watch, and some key details on the game:
How to watch Idaho Vandals vs. Indiana Hoosiers
- Who: Idaho Vandals vs. Indiana Hoosiers
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: Watch FuboTV
- TV Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst) & Elise Menaker (sideline)
- Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius 108, XM 202, SXM App 965:
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith.
- Point spread: Indiana is a 30.5-point favorite over Idaho, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.
- This year's records: Idaho 1-0; Indiana 0-1
- Last season's records: Idaho 2-4; Indiana 6-2.
- Last meeting: None.
- Series history: This is the first meeting between the two schools. It's also the first time that Indiana has played a team from the Big Sky Cnference.
- Coaches: Tom Allen is entering his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He has a 24-23 overall record. His 24 wins are the most ever for an Indiana coach in his first four seasons. This is his first head coaching stop in college. Paul Petrino is in his ninth season as Idaho's head coach. He owns a 31-59 (.344) career record and a 21-33 (.389) mark in the Big Sky Conference. Petrino led the Vandals to a victory in the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
- Rankings: Neither team is ranked. Indiana opened the season ranked No. 17 in both the Associated Press or Coaches polls, and it was the first time that Indiana had been ranked in the preseason AP poll since 1969. They fell out after the loss to Iowa, but are still receiving votes and would be ranked No. 33 this week. In Tom Brew's preseason Big Ten power rankings, Indiana was ranked No. 2 but fell dramatically after the Iowa loss. For the complete Big Ten power rankings, CLICK HERE.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a beautiful day in Bloomington, sunny with a high of 84 degrees during the day. The sun sets at 8:01 p.m., about 30 minutes into the game, and temps should be in the mid-70s after sunset.
