Indiana Ranked No. 17 in Associated Press Preseason Poll; First Appearance Since 1969
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- For the first time since 1969, Indiana is nationally ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.
The Hoosiers checked in at No. 17 in the preseason poll. In last week's Coaches Poll released, the Hoosiers were ranked No. 17. The last time Indiana was ranked in the preseason poll, the Hoosiers were No. 14 at the start of the 1969 season under John Pont.
"It's a preseason poll, and it doesn't mean anything on how your season is going to go,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "You need to block out the noise, even when it's positive noise. We just need to continue to fight to get better every day.''
Indiana's program has been on the rise under Tom Allen, who is starting his fifth full season with the Hoosiers. Indiana went 6-1 in last year's COVID-shortened season, beating three ranked teams -- Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin -- and losing only to national runner-up Ohio State 42-35.
A year earlier, they went 8-4 in the regular season and had a winning record (5-4) in the Big Ten. Last year, the Hoosiers were ranked for 10 consecutive weeks, something that's never happened before in school history. The previous record was nine consecutive weeks in 1945. (That poll only ran nine weeks)
Indiana appeared in the poll last year after it opened its season in October with a dramatic overtime win over No. 8 Penn State. They were No. 17 that week, and peaked at No. 7 before finishing at No. 12 after losing the Outback Bowl game to Ole Miss in Tampa, Fla.
Indiana opens its season in 19 days at Iowa City, where they will take on the No. xx-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. Four others teams on Indiana's schedule are ranked in the preseason poll, Cincinnati (No. 8), Penn State (No. 19), and Ohio State (No. 4).
Here is the complete AP preseason top 25:
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Miami
- USC
- LSU
- INDIANA
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Washington
- Texas
- Coastal Carolina
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Utah
- Arizona State
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2
Related stories on Indiana football
- LINEBACKERS LEAD THE WAY: Indiana has an experienced group of linebackers, led by All-American candidate Micah McFadden. They are the heart and soul of the defense, Indiana coach Tom Allen said. CLICK HERE
- BOWEN INCLUDES INDIANA IN TOP 5: Drayk Bowen is a five-star linebacker at Andrean High School in Northwest Indiana, and when he released his top-five list earlier this week, Indiana made the cut along with Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn and Clemson. CLICK HERE
- NEXT GENERATION PROFILE: Gi'Bran Payne's lifelong path to greatness leads to Indiana for the 4-star running back from Cincinnati, the No. 1 back in Ohio. Here is Tom Brew's lengthy takeout on the standout's journey to committing to Indiana. CLICK HERE