Indiana Linebackers To Lead The Way This Season

If you want a good defense, you need good linebackers. That's how Tom Allen sees it, and he believes his team has a solid linebacking core this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's defense was one of the biggest reasons why the Hoosiers had such a successful season in 2020.

Head coach Tom Allen has always been a defensive-minded coach first, and with a majority of Indiana's starters returning, there's one group he is looking to lead the way this season, and that's the linebacking core.

"I expect a lot from them," Allen said. "I've always said you're only as good as your linebackers defensively, and if you want to have a great defense, you have to have great linebackers, and we have a great room. They're not just great players, they are great people and leaders."

Leading the way with that group are Micah McFadden and Cam Jones, who made a big impact on and off the field for the Hoosiers last season.

Both McFadden and Jones are going to be seniors this season, and will likely not just be in charge of the defense, but be some of the main leaders for the team as a whole.

Micah McFadden looks on during Indiana's practice on Aug. 9 Indiana Athletics

Allen alluded to this on Monday, where a couple of his linebackers will become team leaders when the captains for the team are announced later this fall.

But Indiana's linebacking group goes way beyond just those two players. Like most of Indiana's roster, the Hoosiers are deep in that position.

Allen has been pleased with the way James Miller has made improvements. He thinks Jones has gotten thicker and stronger, McFadden has continued to get better and Aaron Casey, or "Ace," has continued to develop and grow.

Then there's Thomas Allen, who endured a scary hip injury during the Michigan State game last season. But even Thomas is contributing during fall camp.

"Great to have him back out there," Allen said. "You'd never know he had a plate and seven screws in his hip. It's amazing what they can do medically."

Thomas Allen participates in a drill during Indiana's fall camp practice on Aug. 9. Indiana Athletics

Allen said his son has embraced whatever role he has been given 100 percent, whether it's calling out checks, being vocal on the sideline or leading the team through walk-throughs.

Even the younger Hoosier linebackers have been making waves this offseason. Allen thinks Cam Williams has grown up, he has seen Ty Wise making plays, and even freshman Matt Hohlt got a mention because he made some big plays on Monday.

Linebacker Cam Williams pushes through pads during Indiana's fall camp practice on Aug. 9. Indiana Athletics

Allen believes it's all on that impressive group of linebackers to lead in the locker room, the film room and set the tone during walk-throughs.

"They got to run the defense," Allen said. "I just feel it's a special group of guys that we've had here for several years. Their buy in is extremely high. Great to have them all here healthy."

Even first-year defensive coordinator Charlton Warren has noticed how much Indiana's linebackers lead the way for his defense.

Warren said last week that the linebackers helped lead Indiana's team through the whole summer, they embraced a lot of the changes to the defensive side to become better, and Warren believes the middle of the defense is Indiana's core.

"It's a good group," Allen said. "It's great competition and they're competing all to play. They should dominate special teams play and make this team better."

