Jovan Swann Comes Home, and He's Thrilled About Finishing Career at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jovan Swann enjoyed his four years at Stanford, and he left there with some fine football memories and a tremendous education. But after graduating and having a year of eligibility remaining, it was time for the Greenwood, Ind., native to come home.

He decided to spend his last year at Indiana, and there are many things the standout defensive tackle is looking forward to during this 2020 season.

There's one thing that tops them all, though. He's over-the-moon excited about family and friends simply driving south a few miles to watch him play. That wasn't an option very often when he played out west at Stanford.

That's a long plane ride to Palo Alto.

"It means more than you know, because I truly value the state of Indiana and the support that I have here,'' Swann said during a teleconference on Wednesday. "To wrap it up here means more than you know. I'm excited to be able to have my family around for games. It was a $500 round trip to get to California, and that wasn't fun.

"Just to be able to come back home and be able to get that support in person, it means the world to me. I'm just excited to give my all to everybody in Indiana.''

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman joins a position group that's talented but still on the young side. His veteran presence and leadership skills will help a lot. But he's just not here to guide others. He wants to go out in style and be a dominant presence on Indiana's line.

He had 5.5 sacks a year ago, and he wants to see that number explode this season, doubling it, if not more, under new defensive line coach Danny Peoples and aggressive Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Womack

"At the end of the day, I wanted to get into a scheme that fit my playing style better, more of an attack-react style than a react-attack,'' Swann said. "I know Coach Peoples definitely coaches it. We met and have been talking for the last couple of months since he got hired on. I'm excited to get to work with him.

"He's got some great philosophy behind what he's doing up front. He's got a lot of guys that are in the NFL and I watch their tape. I'm excited to get up front and play more of that attack-style defense, similar to what I did in high school (at Center Grove).''

Swann, who's an outstanding student, won a Class 6A state championship at Center Grove in 2015, and thought long and hard about coming to Indiana then, choosing between the Hoosiers, Northwestern and Stanford. He picked Stanford, and earned a degree in human biology. He's been accepted into IU's Kelley School of Business for his master's program.

A lot has changed around Bloomington in four years.

"I would say the biggest thing I noticed in Indiana over the last four years is the change in culture,'' Swann said. "I know Coach (Tom) Allen has brought in the LEO (Love Each Other) motto that they live by, and that is truly what they live by.''

Swann saw that first-hand when he visited the Hoosiers during one of their bowl practices. He saw all he needed to see then.

"I was on the practice field in December and I see guys playing with passion and precision and loving what they’re doing,'' Swann said. "Not to say they weren’t four years ago, but it’s more prominent. You can feel that vibe and everybody is really playing for each other. There are no selfish players out there, and if you really listen to the players they are all passionate about the brotherhood that has developed, and what they’re going to do this upcoming season.

"I’m just excited. They’ve welcomed me with open arms to get involved with that, and I’m excited for what Coach Allen has going for us. I think that has been the biggest difference, the culture change.''

Swann also said it was evident early just how much the players mean to Allen. During that December visit, he knew Allen would be very busy in preparing for Tennessee in the Gator Bowl. But Allen made sure he spent as much time as possible with Swann during the practice.

"I will never forget Dec. 15, because it was the last day recruiting was open, I was able to take an impromptu visit down to one of their practices, and Coach Allen took me to the side. I don’t even think he knew I was coming, but we talked for 45 minutes. It was Impromptu, and nothing was not asked of him, but from that day I knew Indiana was the place for me.

"A man driven by God is always a great man to me. I know it is somebody that I can follow after and learn from before I go to that next level.''