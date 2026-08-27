Indiana Kicker Nico Radicic Takes Aim at NCAA Record Book

Indiana kicker Nico Radicic is fondly called the 'Iceman' by his father, Tom, in social media posts, and it's for good reason. Much like Val Kilmer's character in Top Gun, Radicic is ice cold and makes no mistakes.



After shattering IU's consecutive extra points record, the 'Iceman' is coming for the NCAA record for field goal accuracy in a career, which is 90% (45/50)

One Kick at a Time

NICO RADICIC WITH A NO DOUBTER#PMSBigCollegeGame pic.twitter.com/zaEXRBIIBP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2026

One of Radicic's best tools is his mentality. Great mental strength is a separator between a decent kicker and a great one. As good as Radicic has been over his career, 2026 was the first time he earned a spot on the Lou Groza Award Watch List for the nation's best place kicker. It did not matter to him.

"It doesn't change at all." Radicic said, "It's a preseason watch list. It's based on what I did last year and last year doesn't matter to me."

Never mind the fact that Radicic was the Big Ten Kicker of the Year in 2025. His mindset does not change.

Last season, Radicic's lone missed field goal came in the Big Ten Championship game and could have wrecked a mentally weaker person, but Radicic rebounded and was perfect the rest of the postseason, finishing a cool 18-of-19 for the 2025 season.



"It's one kick at a time." Radicic said, "I'm focused on the first extra point or field goal in game one. And after that, I'll be focusing on the second kick after that."

Can the 'Ice Man' Break the Record?

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers placekicker Nico Radicic (15) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Zen Michalski (75) after kicking a 42-yard field goal against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Radicic is on pace to break the record held by Brett Baer who hit 45-of-50 field goals while kicking for the University of Louisiana from 2009 to 2012. Radicic has hit 29-of-31 field goals, good for 93.5 percent. However, there is a major barrier he needs to clear.

Radicic must attempt 50 field goals to qualify for the record, and right now he is 19 attempts shy of that number and would need to hit at least 15 of those attempts to break that mark. Indiana's offense has been so successful to the point where they do not attempt many field goals.



During the regular season in 2025, the Hoosiers attempted just 15 field goals and Radicic attempted 14 of those. It took four postseason games to get up to 20 attempts last year.

Increased Range Will Help Radicic's Odds

Since Radicic was tabbed as the primary field goal kicker in 2024, his range has been called into question. He has never really had the chance to stretch it out, as IU's offense has been uber-efficient under Curt Cignetti.

Radicic had to have surgery in 2023, and that affected his leg strength heading into the 2024 season. Last year, his long field goal was from 46 yards. This year, Radicic believes he is good from beyond 50, but who kicks those field goals will come down to Cignetti and the coaching staff.

"It's something that I worked on ever since I got here after surgery. Um I'm I'd say I'm pretty comfortable right now anywhere on the other side of the 50-yard line. So, at the end of the day, it's the big boss's decision upstairs who's going to take those. Obviously, I hope it's my name called, but I think I've done a lot to be the name called." Radicic said.