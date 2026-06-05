2026 Indiana Football Position Preview: Special Teams

While Fernando Mendoza's dive into the end zone against Miami will be the lasting image of Indiana's perfect national championship season, the Hoosiers special teams provided season-altering plays as well.



IU loses its punter, punt returner, long snapper, and kickoff specialist heading into 2026, but they do return 'Mr. Automatic' kicker Nicolas Radicic.

Indiana Football’s Special Teams Could Quietly Be a Major Strength

Indiana returns field goal kicker Nicolas Radicic, the IU record holder for most consecutive extra points made (158) - he missed only two of his 30 field goal attempts in his career.



He showed off the ability to hit in the clutch with two clutch kicks in the win over Iowa and two more in the national title game.

Radicic is money from 45 yards and in, but hasn't really been tested with how far out his range really is.



The Hoosiers relied on Brendan Franke as their long field goal option last season. In the spring game, Radidic connected from 50 yards, and that seems to be near the limits of his range.



With Franke out of eligibility, the Hoosiers turn to Troy transfer Patty McAteer to handle the long field goal and kickoff duties. McAteer blasted a 58-yard field goal in the spring game that would have been good from 65.

Another Aussie Punter Comes In

As a team, the Hoosiers punted just 43 times in 16 games. Mitch McCarthy departs after punting 37 times for a 41-yard average.



While McCarthy dealt with an early injury, do-everything kicker Quinn Warren filled in admirably, and now he's ready to take over if needed.

Warren is back again to fill in where needed, but the Hoosiers turned to the transfer portal to bring in 29-year-old sophomore Billy Gowers from Hawaii. Gowers, a ProKick Australia alumnus, averaged 46.2 yards per punt last season.



He has a booming leg, and while the Hoosiers have not punted a ton under Cignetti, it did play a big role in the outcome of games in '24 and '25.



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The Return Game is a Weapon When Used

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes punter Dylan Joyce (94) has the punt blocked by Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The first touchdown of the 2025 season was a 91-yard Jonathan Brady punt return touchdown. It set the tone for a big year for the return game.



The punt return unit not only opened return lanes, but it blocked two punts that were recovered for touchdowns, including one in the national title game.

Brady is off to the NFL, and now the Hoosiers will turn to Tyler Morris to be their main punt returner. While there wasn't any punting in the spring game, Morris is elite at fielding punts and showed he can be explosive in the open field.

The Hoosiers don't return many kickoffs, with just 16 in 29 games under Cignetti.



Roman Hemby is playing in the NFL now, and the Hoosiers will likely turn to Lebron Bond or one of the many talented running backs or wide receivers to be their main returner.



Just don't expect them to do anything but take a knee or call a fair catch.

Indiana's Special Teams Can Be Game Changing Yet Again

Indiana Hoosiers kicker Nicolas Radicic (15) kicks a field goal Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three of the biggest plays of the season came on special teams. D'Angelo Ponds punt block scoop and score blew the roof off Memorial Stadium when IU knocked off No. 9 Illinois 63-10, and Kamara's blocked punt helped keep Miami at arm's length in the title game.

This unit can be elite again, and it is a gateway for playing time for younger Hoosiers. Charlie Becker, Daniel Ndukwe and Davion Chandler all cut their teeth on special teams.



Indiana also isn't afraid to throw their best out there as well. No matter what, the special teams will be solid.