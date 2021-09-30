Originally Recruited at Receiver, Cam Jones Up For Any Challenge as Indiana Linebacker

Indiana recruited Cam Jones on the offensive side of the ball, but once he arrived on campus, Tom Allen knew Jones would be a good addition to the Hoosiers' defense.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Indiana first discovered Cam Jones, he was making plays on the offensive side of the ball.

Jones played wide receiver at Saint Benedict at Auburndale High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

Growing up, Jones started out as an offensive lineman, then he transitioned to playing quarterback, lining up in the wildcat, and finally moving to receiver.

That's when Indiana receivers coach Grant Heard discovered him, and Indiana hit the ground running recruiting Jones.

In his final two seasons in high school, he accumulated 3,678 all-purpose yards (1,534 receiving, 1,049 rushing, 496 punt return, 436 kick return, 163 interception) with 32 touchdowns (15 receiving, 12 rushing, 4 punt, 1 interception).

As Indiana continued to recruit him, Heard, head coach Tom Allen and former special teams coordinator William Inge decided they weren't sure how they would quite use Jones.

Inge suggested to Jones during the recruiting process that they might want to play him on defense.

"They told me I was big, quick and could make plays," Jones said. "Coach Allen said they would be able to help me understand defense, and I was up for the challenge. I love pressure."

He started to play more defense in the latter stages of his high school career.

Over his final two seasons, he made 160 tackles, 60 for loss, 34 sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was ranked the No. 83 athlete nationally by 247Sports and the No. 24 prospect in Tennessee by Rivals.

When Jones got to Indiana his freshman season, he was backing up Marcelino Ball at the Husky position.

He said Ball was a big mentor for him, and the two would be the last ones left during fall camp to continue working at their position.

"I appreciate everything he did for me," Jones said of Ball.

Heading into his sophomore season, the coaching staff was planning to move Jones to the free safety position.

All spring heading into his second year he spent preparing at safety.

"I was ready to go at safety," Jones said, "and then they said they might need me to play linebacker."

Allen said he played just about every position on the football field in high school except linebacker, but once Allen got Jones on campus, he had a feeling he could be a stinger for the Hoosiers.

"He was just always around the ball," Allen said. "He hasn't played a lot of linebacker until he's got up here. He's really got the chance to get a lot of reps in the box."

Jones, like always, was ready for the challenge. All he said he needed was a little bit of coaching and some technique and he'd be ready to go.

He made this change when former Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones was still on the team, so he helped Cam adjust to that position.

Two years later, Jones is an all-Big Ten caliber player. He received honorable mention in 2020 by both the coaches and the media.

So far this season through four games, Jones has 20 total tackles, 13 solo, two TFL's, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

"I think the coaches trust me and put me in position to make plays," Jones said of his success so far this year.

On third downs, Indiana likes to call it the "money down," where defensive coordinator Charlton Warren will draw up blitzes, usually involving Jones.

The key is to get Jones in one-on-one matchups, and from there, the senior linebacker is confident he can win those.

For a guy who said he never grew up a big hitter, now all Jones wants to do is make big hits and big plays.

"Coach Allen's passion made him want to run through a brick wall," Jones said of when he first arrived at Indiana.

He also thinks because he spent so much time on offense growing up that it has helped his ball skills on defense, which is why he has a couple pass breakups, forced and recovered some fumbles and even has some interceptions in his Hoosier career.

"Being on the offensive side of the ball, I caught so many passes, it helps me be able to catch balls and take them to the crib," Jones said.

The side of the ball that used to be his calling card is now the side that he despises most.

"I don't like offense now," Jones said. "I hate offense. I only want to hit them now."

Whatever Jones is asked to do, he attacks it with determination. He said he enjoys having pressure on him because the feeling of overcoming pressure and adversity is a great one.

"He's a great kid, he ended being everything we hoped he would be as a man in regards to his character and leadership and caring about school and doing things the right way off the field," Allen said. "His work ethic in the weight room is phenomenal. His leadership has just really gone to a whole other level. You recruit guys to your standard of fit for your culture and have the athletic ability to make plays, and then get them in the right spots once you get them here."

That's exactly what Indiana did with Jones, who helped Indiana upset Penn State at home to kick off its 2020 season, and now as the Hoosiers get set to go on the road to No. 4 Penn State this Saturday under the lights in Happy Valley, there's nothing Jones would like more than getting another win.

There's no doubt it will be a challenge for Indiana, but like he's done his whole career, Jones welcomes any challenge.

"It would be amazing," Jones said. "Penn State is a great team, and playing on the road is always difficult. Bringing a win back home to Bloomington would be a feeling I wouldn't forget. I can't wait. I'm excited."

