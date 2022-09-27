Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones Will Get a Big Surprise on Tuesday's Hoosier Roundtable Podcast

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In a special Episode 5 of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast airing at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Indiana linebacker Cam Jones will get a huge surprise from 1979 Holiday Bowl captain and current entrepreneur Terry Tallen.

This week's episode was shot in person at the historical Buskirk-Chumley Theater on Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington, Ind.

Tallen, who also donated ample amounts of funds to build the Terry Tallen Football Complex for the team, gives away a Terry Tallen Football Leadership Scholarship every year to a team captain.

You won't want to miss Jones' live reaction as he learns he is the chosen one for this year's scholarship. Adding a cherry on top, Bloomington native filmmaker and producer of the famous movies "Hoosiers" and "Rudy", Angelo Pizzo stops by to congratulate Jones on his award and leadership he's demonstrated so far this season.

Jones, alongside Hoosiers Now publisher Tom Brew also recaps Indiana's 45-24 road game loss to Cincinnati and breaks down what went wrong and why Indiana can only seem to get going in the second half.

Another road game awaits the Hoosiers as they prepare for a Big Ten matchup versus Nebraska. After the firing of head coach Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers are desperately putting pieces back together while the Hoosiers look to earn their first road win of the season.

It's no secret to the Indiana football team that Jones is a grill master and can whip up the best barbecue thanks to his Memphis roots. He shares what his best dishes are and how his grilling skills are unmatched to round out the episode.

Join Tom and Jones at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The full episode will be published afterwards on HoosiersNow.com.