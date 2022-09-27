Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones Will Get a Big Surprise on Tuesday's Hoosier Roundtable Podcast
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In a special Episode 5 of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast airing at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Indiana linebacker Cam Jones will get a huge surprise from 1979 Holiday Bowl captain and current entrepreneur Terry Tallen.
This week's episode was shot in person at the historical Buskirk-Chumley Theater on Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington, Ind.
Tallen, who also donated ample amounts of funds to build the Terry Tallen Football Complex for the team, gives away a Terry Tallen Football Leadership Scholarship every year to a team captain.
You won't want to miss Jones' live reaction as he learns he is the chosen one for this year's scholarship. Adding a cherry on top, Bloomington native filmmaker and producer of the famous movies "Hoosiers" and "Rudy", Angelo Pizzo stops by to congratulate Jones on his award and leadership he's demonstrated so far this season.
Read More
Jones, alongside Hoosiers Now publisher Tom Brew also recaps Indiana's 45-24 road game loss to Cincinnati and breaks down what went wrong and why Indiana can only seem to get going in the second half.
Another road game awaits the Hoosiers as they prepare for a Big Ten matchup versus Nebraska. After the firing of head coach Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers are desperately putting pieces back together while the Hoosiers look to earn their first road win of the season.
It's no secret to the Indiana football team that Jones is a grill master and can whip up the best barbecue thanks to his Memphis roots. He shares what his best dishes are and how his grilling skills are unmatched to round out the episode.
Join Tom and Jones at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The full episode will be published afterwards on HoosiersNow.com.
Related stories on Indiana football:
- HOOSIERS ENTER WEEK 5 AS UNDERDOGS TO NEBRASKA Indiana football heads to Lincoln, Neb. for a Week 5 matchup with the Cornhuskers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Nebraska is favored by 5.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. CLICK HERE
- ALLEN, BELL RESPOND TO OFFENSIVE LINE CONCERNS: Indiana football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell addressed concerns surrounding the Hoosiers' offensive line at Monday's press conference. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WENT WRONG AND RIGHT IN LOSS TO CINCINNATI: Indiana suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday at Cincinnati. The Bearcats used a 28-point second quarter to defeat the Hoosiers 45-24. CLICK HERE
- WHAT TOM ALLEN SAID: Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video. CLICK HERE