Indiana Linebacker Micah McFadden Named to 2021 Butkus Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden was named to the 2021 Butkus Award watch list, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday.
The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation's top linebackers at the high school, collegiate and professional level. Last season, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was honored with the award.
Before the start of last season, McFadden was named a team captain of the Indiana football team. He lived up to the title and led the team with 58 total tackles, including 44 solo stops. McFadden led the Big Ten with six sacks while adding 10.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
McFadden's performance earned him third-team All-American honors by the associated press, and he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He shared the award for Indiana's Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player with starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
