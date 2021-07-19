Indiana's Michael Penix Jr., Ty Fryfogle Named to 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle were among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Maxwell Award watch list. They formed one of the Big Ten Conference's top offensive duos last season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Maxwell Football Club officially announced the 2021 Maxwell Award watch list Monday morning. Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle were among 11 Big Ten players to make the list.

Penix and Fryfogle combined for one of the most potent duos in the Big Ten last season. In the six games he appeared in last year, Penix threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns while only recording four interceptions.

Despite limited play, Penix was still recognized as a second-team All-Big Ten selection and was honored as Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player.

Fryfogle was the Hoosiers' top receiver during the 2020 season. He compiled 721 yards receiving on 37 receptions and averaged 19.49 yards per catch. He also caught a team-high seven touchdowns.

Last season, he became the first receiver in Big Ten Conference history to record back-to-back 200-yard games. Fryfogle is also the first Indiana wide receiver to ever top 200 yards twice in their entire career.

After having the best statistical season of his college career, Fryfogle was honored as a third-team All-American, the Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year and a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference's coaches.

Here is the full list of all Big Ten players selected to the Maxwell Award watch list:

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Indiana

Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Adrian Martinez, QB, Nebraska

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Recent Stories From Hoosiers Now

INDIANA'S CHALLENGES AREN'T TOO BIG FOR WOODSON: Restoring Indiana to blueblood status might be the biggest challenge in all of college basketball this year, but former Hoosier star Mike Woodson seems up for the task. CLICK HERE

Restoring Indiana to blueblood status might be the biggest challenge in all of college basketball this year, but former Hoosier star Mike Woodson seems up for the task. MARCUS CARR TO TEXAS: Former Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announced he will transfer to Texas for the 2021-22 college basketball season. He was an All-Big Ten selection last season with the Golden Gophers. CLICK HERE

Former Minnesota guard Marcus Carr announced he will transfer to Texas for the 2021-22 college basketball season. He was an All-Big Ten selection last season with the Golden Gophers. BARR, GRANT SELECTED ON FINAL DAY OF MLB DRAFT: Third baseman Cole Barr and center fielder Grant Richardson were chosen in the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday, giving the Hoosiers a Big Ten-best six selections this year in the 20-round draft. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!