Because It's 2020, Indiana Football Has Actually Entered College Football Playoff Conversation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football has become that cute little football story two weeks into this abbreviated Big Ten season. Cute and little is nice, but how about huge and epic?

The win over then No. 8-ranked Penn State was historic for this program, and it caught the nation's attention two weeks ago because of HOW it ended, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr, flying through the air to break a sliver of the plane on a two-point conversion, giving the Hoosiers a 36-35 overtime win. It was the first time in 33 years that they had beaten a top-10 team.

They validated the win by winning on the road at Rutgers last Saturday to go to 2-0, and they're now ranked No. 13 in both national polls, rarified air for the Hoosiers for sure. Two down, six to go, and now it's come to this;

Indiana is actually in the College Football Playoff conversation this morning,

Sports Illustrated Pat Forde broke down the playoff field in his weekly "Forde-Yard Dash'' column, and it had the obvious three teams for the playoff field, Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama. He broke down the possibilities for the fourth spot ‚— AND INCLUDED INDIANA!

Here's what he had to say:

Indiana (8): Is it inherently hilarious to put the Hoosiers on a list of College Football Playoff contenders? Yes, yes it is. But a 2-0 start in an eight-game regular season gives one license to dream. If Indiana can get through its schedule with only a loss to Ohio State, it would be 7-1 in the regular season with wins over Wisconsin and Purdue. Add a quality win in the Big Ten’s East-West jamboree weekend (for lack of a better term), and the Hoosiers could have a case.

There's certainly a lot of work to do to get to that point, and no one wants to get to far ahead of themselves, but it is great to dream, isn't it.

Here's the link to Pat's complete story; CLICK HERE

