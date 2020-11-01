Indiana Football Ranked No. 13 in AP Poll After 2-0 Start
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is ranked No. 13 in the AP top-25 poll this week.
The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 last week, which was their best ranking since 1993.
Indiana is back in the top 15 of the AP poll for the first time since 1987.
Indiana is 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1991 and sit atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State.
The Hoosiers defeated Rutgers 37-21 in week two on the road, and they will face Michigan (1-1) at home next week.
Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full AP top-25 poll:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida
9. BYU
10. Wisconsin
11. Miami
12. Oregon
13. Indiana
14. Oklahoma State
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Marshall
17. Iowa State
18. SMU
19. Oklahoma
20. USC
21. Boise State
22. Texas
23. Michigan
24. Auburn
25. Liberty
Others receiving votes:
Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3
