Indiana Football Ranked No. 13 in AP Poll After 2-0 Start

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is ranked No. 13 in the AP top-25 poll this week.

The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 last week, which was their best ranking since 1993.

Indiana is back in the top 15 of the AP poll for the first time since 1987.

Indiana is 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1991 and sit atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State.

The Hoosiers defeated Rutgers 37-21 in week two on the road, and they will face Michigan (1-1) at home next week.

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP top-25 poll:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Cincinnati

7. Texas A & M

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Wisconsin

11. Miami

12. Oregon

13. Indiana

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. SMU

19. Oklahoma

20. USC

21. Boise State

22. Texas

23. Michigan

24. Auburn

25. Liberty

Others receiving votes:

Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3

