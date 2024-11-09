Indiana One Of Four Unbeaten Teams Left As No. 4 Miami Falls
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - While Indiana is currently embroiled in a Big Ten fight with Michigan at Memorial Stadium, the No. 8 Hoosiers got good news elsewhere in the college football world.
Previously unbeaten Miami, ranked fourth in the College Football Rankings, lost 28-23 at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech ended the first half and began the second half with touchdowns scored by Malik Rutherford (5-yard touchdown catch from Haynes King) and Chase Lane (8-yard TD catch from Aaron Philo) that put the Yellow Jackets up 21-10. Miami scored two subsequent touchdowns, but could not erase the deficit as Georgia Tech kept the Hurricanes at bay to earn the upset.
With the Hurricanes' loss, Indiana is one of just four unbeaten teams at the FBS level. Oregon, BYU and Army are the other three.
Indiana could climb past Miami if the Hoosiers are able to defeat Michigan. The loss is very damaging for the Hurricanes as they fall out of first place in the ACC. No. 13 SMU is unbeaten in ACC play and could be ranked ahead of the Hurricanes in the next set of CFP rankings.
Miami's loss could also bolster Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and his Heisman Trophy chances, though Miami quarterback Cam Ward (25 of 39, 348 yards, 3 TD) had a good statistical game.
Here's a look at the remaining schedules for each remaining unbeaten team:
No. 1 Oregon: Maryland at home (Saturday), at Wisconsin (Nov. 16), Washington at home (Nov. 30).
No. 8 Indiana: Michigan at home (Saturday), at Ohio State (Nov. 23), Purdue at home (Nov. 30).
No. 9 BYU: at Utah (Saturday), Kansas at home (Nov. 16), at Arizona State (Nov. 23), Houston at home (Nov. 30).
No. 25 Army: at North Texas (Saturday), Notre Dame in New York (Nov. 23), UTSA at home (Nov. 30), Navy at Landover, Md. (Dec. 14).
Related stories on Indiana football
- HOW TO WATCH: No. 8 Indiana football hosts Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, coaching information and more. CLICK HERE
- DREW EVANS OUT FOR SEASON: Indiana has lost guard Drew Evans for the season according to the availability report for the Indiana-Michigan game on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- BRAND BIAS: Tom Brew writes that It took a win over Michigan in 2020 to change the Indiana narrative as far as perception was concerned. CLICK HERE.
- IT'S STILL A BIG DEAL TO BEAT ONE OF THE BIG TWO: Todd Golden opines that beating Michigan, regardless of the state of the programs, is still a big deal. CLICK HERE.
- PREDICTIONS, 3 KEYS: Here are the three keys and a score prediction for Saturday's Indiana football game against Michigan. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA CFP ANALYSIS: A look at the scenarios that are in front of Indiana after the Hoosiers were ranked 8th in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. CLICK HERE.