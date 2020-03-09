HoosiersNow
Breaking: Former Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey Picks Northwestern

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Peyton Ramsey gave his all to Indiana during his four years in Bloomington, and he had a lot of magical moments, especially in 2019. But with one year of eligibility left, he has decided to enroll at Northwestern as a graduate transfer.

Ramsey will graduate from Indiana in May, so he will be eligible to play right away for Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern Wildcats. Indiana and Northwestern do not play during the 2020 season.

Ramsey tweeted out his decision on Monday afternoon.

 "I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football. I would especially like to thank my teammates that pushed me, encouraged me and trusted me. Sometimes the road to realizing your dreams can take you in a different direction than you expected.

"With that being said, I would like to announce my decision to continue my playing career at Northwestern. I am grateful to Coach Fitz and his entire staff for this opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

Ramsey, a Cincinnati native, was Indiana's starting quarterback during much of his redshirt freshmen and sophomore seasons, but lost his starting job last fall to Michael Penix Jr. Ramsey still wound up playing a lot, though, because Penix had a shoulder injury, a concussion and a broken clavicle. Ramsey stepped in and didn't miss a beat, helping the Hoosiers to an eight-win season.

"Great fit for him," said Cincinnati Elder coach Doug Ramsey, who is Peyton's father. "It's a special place and I'm sure he will take advantage of every opportunity."

Ramsey finished the season 204-for-300 passing (68 percent) to break IU's single-season record for completion percentage. He holds the school's top three spots after performances in 2018 and 2017.

Ramsey has totaled 6,851 passing yards, the fourth-most in IU program history. He also ranks fourth among team leaders in career total offense with 7,411 yards.

Ramsey joins a crowded quarterback room at Northwestern. The Wildcats struggled all year to get quality quarterback play, but everyone who got a chance — TJ Green, Hunter Johnson, Aiden Smith and Andrew Marty — is back. Northwestern has eight quarterbacks on their roster. 

Fitzgerald saw Ramsey first-hand last Nov. 2. After Penix went down with the clavicle injury, Ramsey came in and roasted the Wildcats. Ramsey was 7-for-10 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown in Indiana's 34-3 win. Ramsey started the rest of the season.

