Game Time is Set For Indiana's Old Oaken Bucket Showdown With Purdue

Indiana (6-1) is in possession of the Old Oaken Bucket, and the Hoosiers are intent on keeping it when they take on Purdue at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When either Indiana or Purdue wins the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday, they're going to be celebrating in the dark. Kickoff for the annual showdown will be at 3:30 p.m. ET

The annual battle will be televised on the Big Ten Network, which is something of a surprise considering how successful Indiana's season has been. For instance, Penn State and Michigan State are playing at the same time on ESPN. It seems like that slot should have belonged to the Hoosiers.

Indiana won the Bucket last year with a thrilling 44-41 overtime victory in West Lafayette. The Hoosiers are 6-1 this season, and the Boilermakers (2-4) come into the game staggering, having lost four games in a row after starting the season with wins over Iowa and Illinois.

Purdue won the two previous Old Oaken Bucket battles in 2017 and 2018, but the Hoosiers won four straight from 2013 through 2016.

Indiana is coming off an impressive 14-6 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday, winning as 13-point underdogs in the first-ever start at quarterback for Jack Tuttle. Tuttle was 13-for-22 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdue lost to Nebraska 37-27 on Saturday in West Lafayette.

