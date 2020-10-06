SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Puts Emphasis on Running the Ball This Season

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's offense finished first in the Big Ten last season in passing yards with 3,931.

It was one of the more explosive teams in Indiana history, matching a school record with nine 30-point games and having the third best total offense in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers are returning a majority of their offensive weapons from last season, but there are some key players they look to feature more, and it's the guys in the backfield.

Despite their success passing the ball, Indiana was 11th in the Big Ten in total rushing yards, beating out Rutgers, Michigan State and Purdue with 1,695 yards.

Indiana has an impressive combination of junior Stevie Scott and Sampson James, but it's all about the play calls to get them involved.

Sampson_James_3406
Sophomore Sampson James carries the ball during one of Indiana's fall practices.Indiana Athletics

"The more we run the ball the more guys are going to get touches," running backs coach Mike Hart said Tuesday. "I think you roll with the hot hand. I think we have a couple guys that can start in there, and they are all going to play, so we will see how it goes. It is how we practice, they all practice, so they are all going to play and we will see what happens as we go."

Scott and James are the two obvious players that will be featured this season, but Hart believes there is more depth to that room.

Along with Scott and James, there's Tim Baldwin Jr. and Ahrod Lloyd, as well as David Ellis, who mostly played receiver last season but is getting more reps in the backfield this fall.

"I think, as far as a group, it is the most sound group we have had since I have been here," Hart said. "They are talented and they love ball. I feel really comfortable with them out there."

David_Ellis_3020
Sophomore David Ellis catches the ball out of the backfield during Indiana's fall camp. Ellis has been getting a lot of reps at running back this fall.Indiana Athletics

Head coach Tom Allen has made it clear he wants the Hoosiers to run the ball more this season. If the Hoosiers can establish the run, it would open up for some play-action scenarios that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can take advantage of with his strong arm.

Hart said he thinks Indiana's offensive line is a lot stronger this season, which will help the run game, but he admits it's all up to what plays new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan calls.

With the depth Hart says they have, he needs running plays to be called in order to get all the weapons involved.

"As long as we run the ball, I mean if there are only 15 carries in the game it is hard to say someone is going to get seven and seven. But if you run the ball 25 or 30 times, you can go 20 and 10 or 15 and 15," Hart said. "If you only run the ball 15 times per game, you are not going to be able to do seven and seven. Guys cannot get into a flow that way. We will see what Coach Sheridan wants to do this year."

Scott didn't play the final two games of last season due to injury, but he said he's healthy now and is looking to work on his breakout ability so he can create bigger runs for Indiana.

Scott III_FB_Practice_MCM_3797
Stevie Scott carries the ball during Indiana's practice on Sept. 30.Indiana Athletics

As the season approaches, the more Indiana can run the ball effectively will only help them in this nine-game, Big Ten gauntlet of a schedule.

"I am definitely excited to be a big part of the offense. I am going into every practice with the mindset to be great and helping others to be the best versions of themselves," Scott said. "It is a great feeling to go out every day and practice. Being able to play football again is a blessing and we are trying to not take it for granted.

"I try to go out there every day and get the team riled up, getting everyone prepared and get everyone ready to get their mindsets right and focus on the good things."

Related Stories:

  • SAMPSON JAMES WANTS TO BE AT INDIANA: After putting his name in the transfer portal in March, Sampson James is happy he withdrew it and is back with Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • JAVON SWINTON IMPRESSING DURING FALL CAMP: Indiana freshman Javon Swinton, who has been getting a lot of reps at receiver, is catching the eyes of the Indiana coaching staff. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA FOOTBALL HAS SENSE OF URGENCY: As the Big Ten schedule approaches, Tom Brew gives his two cents on the awareness and urgency around the program. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Playoffs: Game Times, TV Information, Starting Pitchers for Tuesday

There are four playoff games on Tuesday as the divisional series heat up. The Houston Astros and the New York Yankees look to extend their leads after winning their respective openers on Monday.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Sense of Urgency is Obvious with Indiana's Football Team

Indiana won eight games a year ago for the first time in 26 years. The pressure is on for an encore, and everyone associated with the Hoosiers' program knows it.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers: Tampa Bay's Aaron Slegers is Last Hoosier Standing in Baseball Playoffs

The American League divisional series start on Monday, with an epic showdown between hated AL East rivals Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees in the spotlight.

Tom Brew

Week 6 AP Poll: Clemson Still No. 1, Indiana Gets 1 Vote, Minnesota Joins Top 25

Most of the Big Ten teams are ranked lower than they were in the preseason because several pollsters aren't including the league's teams on their ballots until they play a game.

Tom Brew

Breaking: Colts-Bears Game Start Moved; Chiefs-Patriots Now Monday Night

The much-anticipated matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears has been moved back to later in the afternoon after the NFL postponed a game because of positive COVID-19 tests. Patriots-Chiefs is now Monday night.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Learning Quickly That Anything Can Happen in College Football 2020

We're seeing blue-bloods going down left and right in the first few weeks of the season, which give hope to everyone else.

Tom Brew

Debate Fact-Checker: Donald Trump DID NOT Bring Back Big Ten Football

Big Ten officials have been very clear from the beginning that the science would dictate when football would return, and the one phone call to commissioner Kevin Warren from president Donald Trump had nothing to do with the decision to return to the field.

Tom Brew

by

hagman

MLB Roundup: Two Spots Left in Playoffs, and Cubs Look to Stay Alive Friday

It's decision day in the National League, as Kyle Schwarber and the Chicago Cubs look to get even with the Miami Marlins, and the Cardinals and Padres play a deciding Game 3.

Tom Brew

Breaking News: President Donald Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump went to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday morning to announce that he and his wife, Melania, have both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will begin quarantining immediately in the White House.

Tom Brew

Cubs' Bats Go Silent Once Again in Series Opener Loss to Miami

Chicago has struggled to hit for a while now, and after losing Game 1 to the Miami Marlins, the Cubs are suddenly on the brink of elimination in the best-of-three series.

Tom Brew