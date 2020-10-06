Indiana Puts Emphasis on Running the Ball This Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's offense finished first in the Big Ten last season in passing yards with 3,931.

It was one of the more explosive teams in Indiana history, matching a school record with nine 30-point games and having the third best total offense in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers are returning a majority of their offensive weapons from last season, but there are some key players they look to feature more, and it's the guys in the backfield.

Despite their success passing the ball, Indiana was 11th in the Big Ten in total rushing yards, beating out Rutgers, Michigan State and Purdue with 1,695 yards.

Indiana has an impressive combination of junior Stevie Scott and Sampson James, but it's all about the play calls to get them involved.

Sophomore Sampson James carries the ball during one of Indiana's fall practices. Indiana Athletics

"The more we run the ball the more guys are going to get touches," running backs coach Mike Hart said Tuesday. "I think you roll with the hot hand. I think we have a couple guys that can start in there, and they are all going to play, so we will see how it goes. It is how we practice, they all practice, so they are all going to play and we will see what happens as we go."

Scott and James are the two obvious players that will be featured this season, but Hart believes there is more depth to that room.

Along with Scott and James, there's Tim Baldwin Jr. and Ahrod Lloyd, as well as David Ellis, who mostly played receiver last season but is getting more reps in the backfield this fall.

"I think, as far as a group, it is the most sound group we have had since I have been here," Hart said. "They are talented and they love ball. I feel really comfortable with them out there."

Sophomore David Ellis catches the ball out of the backfield during Indiana's fall camp. Ellis has been getting a lot of reps at running back this fall. Indiana Athletics

Head coach Tom Allen has made it clear he wants the Hoosiers to run the ball more this season. If the Hoosiers can establish the run, it would open up for some play-action scenarios that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can take advantage of with his strong arm.

Hart said he thinks Indiana's offensive line is a lot stronger this season, which will help the run game, but he admits it's all up to what plays new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan calls.

With the depth Hart says they have, he needs running plays to be called in order to get all the weapons involved.

"As long as we run the ball, I mean if there are only 15 carries in the game it is hard to say someone is going to get seven and seven. But if you run the ball 25 or 30 times, you can go 20 and 10 or 15 and 15," Hart said. "If you only run the ball 15 times per game, you are not going to be able to do seven and seven. Guys cannot get into a flow that way. We will see what Coach Sheridan wants to do this year."

Scott didn't play the final two games of last season due to injury, but he said he's healthy now and is looking to work on his breakout ability so he can create bigger runs for Indiana.

Stevie Scott carries the ball during Indiana's practice on Sept. 30. Indiana Athletics

As the season approaches, the more Indiana can run the ball effectively will only help them in this nine-game, Big Ten gauntlet of a schedule.

"I am definitely excited to be a big part of the offense. I am going into every practice with the mindset to be great and helping others to be the best versions of themselves," Scott said. "It is a great feeling to go out every day and practice. Being able to play football again is a blessing and we are trying to not take it for granted.

"I try to go out there every day and get the team riled up, getting everyone prepared and get everyone ready to get their mindsets right and focus on the good things."

