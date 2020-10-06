'I'm All in for the Hoosiers:' Sampson James Excited for Year Two at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sampson James called it a mistake.

In March, James put his name inside the transfer portal, causing a chain of concern within the Indiana program. But four days later, James pulled his name out of it and remained with the Hoosiers.

He withdrew his name on March 6, and about a week later, everyone at Indiana University was sent home due to COVID-19, which halted Indiana's spring practices.

The football team didn't return until July, so James, who listed his teammates as the reason he wanted to come back, didn't get to be around them all summer.

"We weren't around our teammates for a long period, so the whole process feels good to just be back with the guys," James said Tuesday. "Other guys are excited to just be around each other. I feel like we have great energy every day and that's what pushes us to become better."

James consistently called it a mistake to put his name in the transfer portal. That's also what running backs coach Mike Hart called it, and he said it wouldn't have been that big of a deal if social media wasn't a thing.

"It was a one-day, 24-hour decision, you know what I mean? There was no situation in my opinion," Hart said. "Two years ago, you wouldn't even know a kid was thinking that. Now you just click a button and the whole world knows. To me, it wasn't a situation and there was nothing bad about it."

James wants all of that to be behind him from now on. All he's worried about is this upcoming season and contributing to Indiana's success.

"This is where I want to be," James said. "That decision was definitely a mistake, and I'm all in for the Hoosiers. I feel the most loved here."



Indiana sophomore running back Sampson James carries the ball during Indiana's fall practice on Aug. 9. Indiana Athletics

Last season, James capitalized in Indiana's final two games when Stevie Scott went down with an injury.

Against Purdue, James carried the ball 22 times for 118 yards and one touchdown in the Hoosiers' victory. James' second start was against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, where he was kept in check with just 11 carries for 25 yards.

Overall during his freshman campaign, he appeared in all 13 games and totaled 18 carries for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

"Sampson has still not played a lot of football, to be quite honest with you," Hart said. "He played Purdue last year and Tennessee, and that's really it. Besides that, he didn't really have many carries throughout the season. He's still improving every day."

The two games James started in last season have given him motivation for this year.

It has provided him with experience to be more prepared as he enters year number two at Indiana.

"I feel like the game speed is a lot slower. I'm starting to see stuff faster, quicker. I feel like I'm adjusting to the game, but it's definitely pushed me to work even harder so I can play more and eliminate any kind of weaknesses," James said. "Those two opportunities at the end of the season definitely pushed me and were on my mind this whole offseason."

Indiana sophomore running back Sampson James carries the ball during Indiana's fall practice on Sept. 30. Indiana Athletics

Indiana has a deep running back room with this season, but their one-two punch of Scott and James will warrant most of the carries.

The Hoosiers have made it known that they intend to run the ball more this season, which is a role James is more than willing to take on.

"He wanted to be here, he is a great kid and he is all in," Hart said. "He has been busting his tail to get ready."

Related Stories: