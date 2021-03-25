Indiana QB Jack Tuttle Benefiting From Extra Reps at Spring Practice

Jack Tuttle had his first two springs with Indiana football cut short, now he finally gets a full spring with the Hoosiers, with more reps than expected.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — With Michael Penix Jr. recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in November, and Dexter Williams recently tearing his ACL in a non-contact drill this spring, Jack Tuttle stands alone as the Hoosiers' top quarterback right now.

Tuttle started at quarterback in Indiana's final two games last season in which he went 1-1, including a win at Wisconsin and a loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl.

Penix is expected to be back for the season-opener on Sept. 4 at Iowa, but he won't be able to participate in spring ball and will likely start on-field activates in the summer.

So as of right now, QB1 for the Hoosiers is Tuttle. He was asked Tuesday if he was going to be more careful now that he's the only healthy quarterback in the room.

"No, Coach Allen protects us pretty well in practice," Tuttle said. "It is not like we are getting hit out there, so it's full-go, grinding at practice like usual."

This will actually be Tuttle's first complete spring with Indiana. Two years ago, after Tuttle transferred from Utah, he got sick with mononucleosis, keeping him out of the spring game and a couple of practices.

Then last spring, everything was cut short due to COVID-19.

"It's super important to keep getting reps and continue growing as a player, so I think it is great," Tuttle said on having his first full spring.

When reflecting back on his final two games last season, Tuttle sees a lot of different things he can improve on.

The top of the list not even a physical attribute.

"I think trying to keep growing in my mental game," Tuttle said. "Continue working on some throws and just meshing together with the units we play with."

There are some new pieces on the offensive side of the ball for next season. Indiana brought in a couple of talented freshman receivers, as well as D.J. Matthews, a transfer from Florida State.

Matthews has especially caught Tuttle's eye on the field.

"D.J. is great, I love that guy, he's been phenomenal so far and we're going to keep growing together," Tuttle said. "Kid is super quick, can jump, has it all. I'm just so thankful he's here, and we're all glad to have him."

Even though the injuries in the quarterback room aren't ideal, head coach Tom Allen has always had confidence in Tuttle, and that will only increase with the more reps he gets throughout the spring.

"Jack Tuttle has obviously taken a bunch of reps and has done a really good job this spring," Allen said. "That has to continue. It continues to be a position in which we need to take advantage of all of our guys in the room and be able to put them in a position to keep improving."

