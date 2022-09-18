What Quarterback Connor Bazelak Said After Indiana's 33-30 Win Over Western Kentucky

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In his third game as a Hoosier, quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 33-of-55 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's what Indiana's quarterback said after the 33-30 win.

On being unfazed when Indiana was trailing and leading the comeback:

Bazelak: Just LEO. Everyone is fighting through adversity. It didn’t look good when we were down, oh what were we down, five, and they were about to score and our defense did a heck of a job holding the field goal and just took it one play at a time on that last drive and found guys open, got some good calls and found Cam (Camper) and Donaven (McCulley) to tie it.

On completing passes to 12 different receivers and if that can continue:

Bazelak: No doubt. We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays and when you go fast like we do, it’s always good to have fresh legs coming in and also gives the defense a new look. New guys, new speed, throwing Donaven (McCulley) who is 6-5 and then you’ve got Andison Coby who will run right by you.

On succeeding in late-game scenarios:

Bazelak: I think like I said earlier, just taking it one play at a time. I think it was great how we started that drive just getting things rolling with the run game, I think we had two run calls in a row. Just getting the ball moving, getting the defense moving and everything kind of allows us to play fast and get calls where we want and find open receivers. The offensive line did a great job giving me time. They were bringing a bunch of pressure.

On Charles Campbell's game-winning field goal:

Bazelak: I was not happy with how we set it up for him. We have to do a better job getting it closer for him. All-around the offense was bad on that overtime drive. It starts with me. We have to get him closer. But heck of a job. He is a great kicker and an awesome person. So happy for him.

On if Indiana has found an offensive identity:

Bazelak: I think our best football has yet to be played on offense for sure. 100 percent. We still have had way too many mistakes. We need to clean some things up mentally like running the right routes and pass protection. Trust me you will see better football from us down the road.

On trailing at halftime in first three games but find a way to win:

Bazelak: Knowing it's a four-quarter game. It doesn't really matter what the halftime score is as long as we come out on top at the end, it doesn't really matter. That's the big thing. I think the whole team really knows that and believes it that no matter how bad you play, how good you play, as long as we come out on top at the end, we're all good."

On if quick completions to start the game was an emphasis in practice or a result of better weather:

Bazelak: I think it was a little bit of both. We were trying to come out early and get some completions, get in a rhythm. The weather was beautiful today, that's another thing.

On schedule getting more difficult moving forward:

Bazelak: I think we really are just going one game at a time. I think it was really great getting this win, knowing we have two road games in a row coming up. Next week with Cincinnati is going to be an unbelievable atmosphere, going back home for me, so super excited for that game. Taking it one week at a time. Right now we're 3-0 and next week we'll try to make it 4-0.

