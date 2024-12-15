Indiana Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Finishes 9th In Heisman Trophy Voting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke had one of the finest seasons of any quarterback in college football. While it wasn’t enough to make Rourke a Heisman Trophy finalist, Rourke did get consideration for the ultimate college football individual award.
Rourke finished 9th in Heisman Trophy voting. Colorado’s two-way standout Travis Hunter, who played both cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes, won the award. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was runner-up and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished third.
Rourke received 22 points in the balloting – which includes a pool of 901 voters. Rourke received two first-place votes, three second-place votes and 10 third-place votes.
Rourke finished fifth among quarterbacks. Gabriel, Miami’s Cam Ward, Army’s Bryson Daily and Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders all finished ahead of Rourke.
Still, it was a huge accomplishment for Rourke, who transferred to Indiana from Ohio University after Curt Cignetti took over as Indiana’s coach late in 2023.
Rourke led the nation in pass efficiency with a rating of 181.38. Rourke threw for 2,827 yards, 27 touchdowns and threw only four interceptions.
Rourke led the Big Ten in yards per attempt (9.9) and yards per catch (14).
Most important of all for Indiana, Rourke led the Hoosiers to an all-time best 11-1 record and a place in the 12-team College Football Playoff field. The Hoosiers play Notre Dame at 8 p.m. ET on Friday in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Rourke joined Jeanty, Gabriel, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren as Heisman Trophy top 10 finishers who are also in the College Football Playoff.
Rourke played 11 of 12 games for the Hoosiers, missing one game with a thumb injury.
After one year at Indiana and four years at Ohio, the Oakville, Ontario native has excellent career numbers. Rourke has thrown for 10,478 yards, 77 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
Rourke became the seventh Indiana player to finish in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting.
Rourke is the first Indiana player to finish in the top 10 since Tevin Coleman finished seventh in the 2014 vote. Coleman, a running back, also earned two first place votes after his 2,036 rushing yards gained that season.
Anthony Thompson remains the only finalist in Indiana history. He finished second to Houston quarterback Andre Ware in 1989. Thompson finished just 70 points behind Ware after Thompson rushed for 1,793 yards and 24 touchdowns. Thompson also finished in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy vote in 1988 (9th).
Other Indiana players who finished in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy vote include quarterback Antwaan Randle El (6th in 2001 with 46 first-place votes), running back Vaughn Dunbar (6th in 1991 with six first-place votes), running back Pete Pihos (8th in 1945, no vote totals were announced) and running back Bill Hillenbrand (5th in 1942, no vote totals announced).
