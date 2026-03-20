Indiana Schedules National Championship Trophy Tour Throughout State

Hoosier football fans throughout the state of Indiana can visit with various trophies that Curt Cignetti's team won during their historic 2025 season.

The free events are designed to be interactive, with fans of all ages getting the opportunity to take pictures with trophies from Indiana's National Championship, Big Ten Championship, Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl victories. There will also be giveaways at each of the tour stops.

Here's the full schedule.

March 24, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET –– IU East Student Activities Center in Richmond, Ind.

March 31, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET –– IU Northwest Moraine Student Center in Gary, Ind.

April 2, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. ET –– IU South Bend in South Bend, Ind.

April 7, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. ET –– IU Kokomo Student Activities and Event Center in Kokomo, Ind.

April 9, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET –– IU Indianapolis Campus Center in Indianapolis, Ind.

April 13, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. ET –– Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Ind.

April 14, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. ET –– Mirro Event and Conference Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

April 15, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. ET –– IU Southeast in New Albany, Ind.

April 21, 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET –– IU Columbus Learning Center in Columbus, Ind.

The creation of these events stems from Indiana's desire to thank fans for their support throughout the season and offer them a chance to share in the program's celebration.

“From Indianapolis to Pasadena to Atlanta to Miami, Hoosier fans fueled our championship run by turning out in enormous numbers at each of our postseason games,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a news release. “They transformed neutral site games into virtual home games, and had a big impact on making these championships possible. We’re excited to give Hoosier fans from every corner of the state a chance to see the trophies in person this spring.”

The news release directs fans to IUHoosiers.com and Indiana football's social media accounts for additional information and updates on the trophy tour.