Indiana to Return to Full Capacity For All Athletic Events Next Season

The COVID-19 protocols are all going to disappear in the fall, and Indiana announced on Friday that they are opening up all sporting events to full capacity in the 2021-22 school year, starting with football at Memorial Stadium.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's athletic department announced on Friday that full capacity will be allowed for all sporting events starting in the fall.

No fans were allowed at all last season for all sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restriction ran all year long, through all fall, winter and spring sports.

Now, that's about to change.

“This is one of the most exciting days for our department and for me personally as we announce our plans to welcome our fans back this fall,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a release from the school.

 “I cannot thank our fans enough for their patience and understanding while we have followed the advice of the medical professionals to protect the safety and health of everyone during the pandemic. In making today’s announcement, we continue to follow the advice of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, and we are counting down the days until we see our stands full of Hoosier fans again.

“I want to thank President McRobbie for accepting and supporting this recommendation, as well as President-Elect Whitten for her collaboration and backing of our plan to return to full capacity this fall.”

Here is the full release from the school:

Bloomington, Indiana - We’re back…or make that, you’re back.

Indiana University Athletics plans to permit full capacity at Memorial Stadium for the 2021 IU Football season, IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson announced today. Full capacity is also planned for all of IU’s other home fall athletic events.

Specific COVID protocols for IU’s indoor and outdoor athletic activities this fall will be finalized at a later date.

On May 26, the Indiana University Restart Committee issued its recommendations for the fall (Aug. 1 – Dec. 31, 2021), which included for all in-person campus activities to be normalized to a pre-pandemic level. IU Athletics decision is in line with that recommendation, and has also been made in consultation with state, local and university health officials.

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2021 Indiana Football season. 2020 National and Big Ten Coach of the Year Tom Allen’s team is coming off back-to-back January bowl invitations and returns 19 starters from last year’s squad that was ranked as high as No. 7 nationally.

Indiana_2021_Football_Schedule-60a63cbc9fdd81120ff0e321_May_20_2021_11_13_27
