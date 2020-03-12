Indiana Cancels Spring Football Game as Part of New Restrictions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Following directives from the Big Ten, Indiana announced new restrictions on Thursday for attendance to all sporting events in the spring. Through the end of the year, only essential team personnel, accredited media members and immediate family members will be allowed to attend events.

These restrictions will be in place for the remainder of Indiana University’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, softball, water polo, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s swimming and diving competition seasons through the end of the school year.

Here's how it affects various spring sports at Indiana:

Indiana football: The Cream and Crimson Game that had been scheduled for April 17 has been cancelled. Spring football practices will continue for the Hoosiers. They are allowed 15 practices in the spring.

The Cream and Crimson Game that had been scheduled for April 17 has been cancelled. Spring football practices will continue for the Hoosiers. They are allowed 15 practices in the spring. Indiana basketball: If you purchased tickets through the IU Ticket Office to the 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, refunds will automatically be processed to the method of payment used in the original transaction. That includes the Wednesday game that was actually played.

If you purchased tickets through the IU Ticket Office to the 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, refunds will automatically be processed to the method of payment used in the original transaction. That includes the Wednesday game that was actually played. Indiana baseball: If you purchased baseball season tickets or single-game tickets beginning with Friday's game against Memphis, refunds will automatically be processed to the method of payment used in the original transaction.

Indiana football coach Tom Allen considers these spring workouts to be critical, especially for the younger players and the nine recruits who are already on campus. He can do that without the spring game, but it still hurts to not build on last year's 8-5 season.

IU Athletics will continue to work with the Big Ten Conference, the NCAA, the Indiana University Athletics Medical Advisory Group and campus partners in monitoring and responding to the coronavirus situation. Our top priority remains the health, safety and security of our students, coaches, staff and fans, and that will guide our decision-making process moving forward.

Related links to the coronavirus issue

Big Ten Conference Statement - https://bigten.org/news/2020/3/11/mens-basketball-big-ten-conference-statement.aspx

Indiana University Coronavirus Page - coronavirus.iu.edu

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Coronavirus page - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html