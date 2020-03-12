HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana Cancels Spring Football Game as Part of New Restrictions

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Following directives from the Big Ten, Indiana announced new restrictions on Thursday for attendance to all sporting events in the spring. Through the end of the year, only essential team personnel, accredited media members and immediate family members will be allowed to attend events.

These restrictions will be in place for the remainder of Indiana University’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, softball, water polo, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s swimming and diving competition seasons through the end of the school year.

Here's how it affects various spring sports at Indiana:

  • Indiana football: The Cream and Crimson Game that had been scheduled for April 17 has been cancelled. Spring football practices will continue for the Hoosiers. They are allowed 15 practices in the spring.
  • Indiana basketball: If you purchased tickets through the IU Ticket Office to the 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, refunds will automatically be processed to the method of payment used in the original transaction. That includes the Wednesday game that was actually played.
  • Indiana baseball: If you purchased baseball season tickets or single-game tickets beginning with Friday's game against Memphis, refunds will automatically be processed to the method of payment used in the original transaction.

Indiana football coach Tom Allen considers these spring workouts to be critical, especially for the younger players and the nine recruits who are already on campus. He can do that without the spring game, but it still hurts to not build on last year's 8-5 season.

IU Athletics will continue to work with the Big Ten Conference, the NCAA, the Indiana University Athletics Medical Advisory Group and campus partners in monitoring and responding to the coronavirus situation. Our top priority remains the health, safety and security of our students, coaches, staff and fans, and that will guide our decision-making process moving forward.

Related links to the coronavirus issue

Big Ten Conference Statement - https://bigten.org/news/2020/3/11/mens-basketball-big-ten-conference-statement.aspx

Indiana University Coronavirus Page - coronavirus.iu.edu

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Coronavirus page - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Cancels Remainder of Basketball Tournament

Just minutes before tipoff of Thursday's first game, the Big Ten men's basketball tournament was cancelled by commissioner Kevin Warren.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball Ends Losing Streak In 6-2 Win Over Cincinnati

Indiana improved to 9-6 on the season after snapping a three-game losing streak

Caleb Coffman

Hoiberg Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Positive for Influenza A Flu

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night during his game against Indiana, but was cleared of coronovirus. He tested positive for influenza A.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Banning the Fans Means Nothing When Coaches are Sick

Nebraska coach Fred Holberg had to be rushed to the hospital near the end of Wednesday's game, setting off a major scare through Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tom Brew

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Gives Fans One Last Smile

Playing before fans for the last time this season, Indiana got hot right before halftime and beat Nebraska 89-64 in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Changes Course, Will Ban Fans for Rest of Tournament

The final four days of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis will be played in a nearly empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball plays a second straight midweek game against Cincinnati

The Hoosiers look to end their three-game skid as they return home.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Against Nebraska

Indiana enters the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis as the No. 11 seed, and gets No. 14 seed Nebraska in the first round on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Evansville

The Hoosiers have dropped their last three games after falling to in-state foe Evansville Tuesday night.

Caleb Coffman

Meet the Opponent: The Struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska has lost 16 games in a row heading into a first-round showdown with Indiana on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew