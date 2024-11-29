Indiana TE Zach Horton Thinks Hoosiers Will Improve Pass Protection
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana tight end Zach Horton saw the tape of the Hoosiers’ performance in their 38-15 loss at Ohio State and didn’t recognize the team he was watching.
The Hoosiers had been good at protecting quarterback Kurtis Rourke through most of the season, but he’s been sacked nine times in the last two games – certainly a concern for Indiana if it’s a pattern that continues when Indiana meets Purdue at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.
“Let's get back in a rhythm,” Horton exclaimed when asked about what was wrong with Indiana’s offense against the Buckeyes last Saturday.
“Offensively, we couldn't get back in our rhythm. Personally, when I turn on my tape, I'm looking at it, and I'm just like, this is not the team that I know,” Horton continued.
“We left a lot out there, a lot of self-inflicted wounds. There's nothing Ohio State did; (it was) stuff that we did and stuff that we know how to fix. That's the first thing I noticed.”
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti mentioned pass protection as a primary issue coming out of the Ohio State game and into the contest against Purdue.
“We've got to shore our pass protection up. We had some missed assignments, a couple physical errors. One time got beat one-on-one,” Cignetti said on Monday. “But we've got to take the hits off the quarterback because I don't know a quarterback in the country if he gets hit over and over again, they all lose their effectiveness.”
Recognizing it is one thing. Fixing it is another. Horton explained what needs to happen for the pass protection to be where the Hoosiers want it to be.
“It’s communication, just all being on the same page is where a lot of the mistakes were at,” Horton said. “This is really going back to film and watching, listening to the coaches to hear what they want. It's really trying to pay attention to film room. And just like I said, communicate.”
Horton is one of the 13 transfers who came from James Madison. He’s been a rock in Indiana’s starting lineup as he’s taken 576 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He’s only been below 50 snaps in a game against Western Illinois and Michigan State.
Horton’s role has changed a bit since his 2023 season at JMU. With the Dukes in 2023, he was more of a threat in the passing game. He had 27 catches for 275 yards and six touchdown catches. He averaged 21.2 receiving yards per game.
Through 11 games with the Hoosiers, Horton has 17 catches for 156 yards and three touchdown catches. He’s averaged 14.2 yards per game.
He comes off the field occasionally when Indiana intends to throw the ball. Horton just rolls with what his mission is on each play.
“I'm just out there doing what I'm coached to do. If that's me blocking or me getting the ball. I'm trying to get out there and help our team win,” Horton said.
“If that means I've got to be in the run game every time, and I got to go off the field for our pass (plays). That's what we got to do. So just got to roll with it and just keep being there when they need me,” Horton added.
Catches bring camera time and notice from the public, but Horton derives equal satisfaction in freeing up the backs so they can put the Hoosiers in a winning position.
“Sometimes it's a good feeling to see a spring (block) and a touchdown. See them run, and you know that you got the block to help that. So it's just a feeling thing and it's kind of fun to be honest,” Horton said.
Indiana’s preparation for the Purdue game comes in the wake of a loss for the first time this season. To the likely surprise of no one, Cignetti doesn’t alter Indiana’s routine, win or lose.
“He talked a little bit about (the loss) Monday. (We) get a recap of what we need to do better. Then it's out. You don't talk about it no more,” Horton said. “You can't change the past, you can't go back. So we just go on from there and we just get ready for our next game.”
Like so many of his teammates, Horton is getting his first taste of the Old Oaken Bucket game. He’s ready to improve Indiana’s pass protection so the Hoosiers can enjoy the rivalry game with a victory.
“With it being the Bucket game, you just got to have something called extra in your head,” Horton said.
